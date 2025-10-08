// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.
Photo: Depositphotos/ake1150sb
Business
1 min.Read

RHB expects higher retail sales growth in Singapore for Q4 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sales growth is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), as retail activity will be supported by upcoming festive periods like Deepavali and Christmas, rising tourism, and year-end school holidays, according to EdgeProp Singapore, citing RHB.

The firm noted that government measures like the SG60 and GST vouchers will also uplift overall domestic demand in the short term.

In its latest research report, RHB maintained its full-year retail sales growth forecast at 2.5%, saying its outlook for the rest of the year remains “cautiously optimistic” despite a modest performance so far.

The forecast follows stronger retail figures in August, as retail sales rose 5.2% year-on-year (YoY), lifted by online sales, which RHB said supported its sanguine outlook. This was up from 4.6% in July, the strongest expansion since February 2024, when growth reached 8.4% YoY, EdgeProp Singapore reported. So far this year, retail sales have risen 2.2%.

See also  Grassroots leader in cleaning services awarded PBM

Still, RHB said that its positive outlook hinges on stable economic conditions. It cautioned that weaker external demand from tariff impacts and lower labour demand, particularly in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, could weigh on the performance of the retail market. /TISG

Read also: RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

Featured image by Depositphotos

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean in Canada says dating as a brown-skinned woman is harder back home

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman now living in Canada recently...

Maid asks, ‘Why does my employer keep checking my bag every week before I go out, and when I come back from my day...

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has taken to Facebook to...

WP leaders: Fundraising account for AHTC case closed, balance given to charity

SINGAPORE: On her Facebook account late last week, Workers’...

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Business

Renewable energy to power 91% of global electricity by 2050, says IRENA

Renewable energy is projected to make up 91% of...

Investment banking fees in APAC rose 4% to US$18.6B in 9M 2025

ASIA PACIFIC: Investment banking fees in Asia Pacific (APAC)...

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //