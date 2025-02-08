MALAYSIA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), also known as the People’s Justice Party, has taken a pioneering step in Malaysia by becoming the first political party to integrate blockchain technology into its electronic voting (e-voting) system. This move aims to enhance transparency, security, and integrity in its internal elections.

How PKR’s blockchain e-voting system works

PKR’s blockchain-based e-voting system is designed to prevent fraud and ensure that every vote cast is secure and verifiable, as reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT). The party has introduced a two-step verification process to strengthen election integrity. The first step involves an electronic “Know Your Customer” (eKYC) verification, which requires party members to verify their identities before registering for e-voting to ensure that only eligible members participate.

The second step is the blockchain-based e-voting itself. Once verified, each voter is assigned a unique encrypted ID, which is used to cast their vote. This encryption mechanism ensures that votes cannot be duplicated or tampered with, making the system more secure and transparent.

By leveraging blockchain technology, PKR hopes to eliminate concerns about electoral fraud, vote manipulation, and double voting, ultimately making its internal elections tamper-proof and trustworthy. PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh emphasised to FMT that “this ensures no unauthorised votes can be cast, as an encrypted ID cannot be duplicated.”

She further stated that these measures would “guarantee free and fair party elections and uphold the integrity of the results”. This commitment to transparency could set a precedent for other political parties in Malaysia, prompting a broader discussion on the adoption of digital voting in future elections.

Implications for future national elections

PKR’s adoption of blockchain technology raises significant questions about the future of digital voting in Malaysia’s national elections. If successful, this system could pave the way for broader adoption at the parliamentary, state, or even municipal levels.

One of the biggest advantages of blockchain-based voting is its enhanced security. The encryption and decentralised nature of blockchain technology significantly reduce the risk of hacking or vote tampering. This could increase voter confidence in the integrity of election results. Furthermore, digital voting could streamline the election process, reducing costs associated with paper ballots, physical polling stations, and manual vote counting.

However, some challenges must be addressed. While blockchain technology is secure, implementing it on a national scale would require a robust digital infrastructure and widespread digital literacy. Cybersecurity risks also remain a concern; although blockchain itself is resistant to tampering, vulnerabilities in eKYC verification or server infrastructure could still be exploited.

Another issue is voter accessibility, as digital voting may disenfranchise older populations or those without reliable internet access. This raises concerns about whether blockchain voting can be truly inclusive for all Malaysians.

Potential for others to follow suit

PKR’s move may pressure other political parties in Malaysia to explore blockchain-based voting systems, but widespread adoption will depend on several factors. Political will and trust in the technology will play a key role, as some parties may be sceptical about blockchain’s effectiveness or reluctant to overhaul traditional voting methods.

Government regulations and oversight will also be critical to determine whether blockchain voting can be implemented at a national level. Without a clear legal framework, other parties may hesitate to adopt such a system.

Public perception will also be a deciding factor. If PKR’s system proves successful and earns public trust, other parties may be more inclined to consider similar measures. However, any technical failures or allegations of manipulation could discourage wider adoption and reinforce scepticism towards digital voting in Malaysia.

A revolutionary shift or a cautious experiment?

PKR’s blockchain e-voting system represents a significant step towards digital transformation in Malaysia’s political landscape. While it promises greater transparency and security, its long-term success will depend on its execution and acceptance by voters. If proven effective, this system could reshape the future of elections in Malaysia, encouraging broader adoption at both party and national levels.

However, challenges are foreseen in the implementation of such technology. These include scalability, security risks, and accessibility concerns, which must be addressed before blockchain-based voting can become a mainstream solution. Whether this initiative is a game-changer or just an experiment remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly a bold step toward modernising electoral processes in Malaysia.