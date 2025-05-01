Revenge quitting is the new rage—but here’s why it could backfire

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: While “quiet quitting” has faded and “loud quitting” is no longer “shocking” a new trend is unsettling offices globally—revenge quitting. But while it sounds like a commanding way to depart from a noxious career, specialists are cautioning workers to think carefully before banging their office doors behind them.

What is revenge quitting, and why is it catching fire?

A recent report published by HRD Asia described “revenge quitting” as an act where employees rudely resign from a job to show vengeance for feeling unacknowledged, or as a sign of retaliation against the company for being cut off from the office culture. Bryan Robinson, a psychologist, said that it’s an emotionally-charged pronouncement that frequently ends in the falling out of the worker and the company.

In the 2025 study conducted by Software Finder, it was indicated that 17% of permanent workforces have done “revenge quitting”, while 28% assume that this behaviour will become a common practice in their workplaces.

Leaving in anger? Here’s what the law says

Revenge quitting may be an audacious declaration; however, it’s a risky endeavour legally. Labour regulations in various nations require employees to give prior notice when leaving. Failure to do so can lead to penalties or even trigger lawsuits.

- Advertisement -

In the following countries, this is the requirement:

Ireland – at best, one week’s notice after 13 weeks of employment;

UAE – requires a notice between 30–90 days, or reimbursement equivalent to that period’s salary;

Australia – expects “reasonable notice” based on what is written on the employment contract;

- Advertisement -

China – needs 30 days’ notice, except in specific detrimental circumstances;

Vietnam – enforces stringent notice guidelines, with a penalty for resigning without following protocol, as well as salaries and reimbursements for training expenses.

In short, resigning from your job and quitting from your duties without proper notification can cost you more than just your career.

From trend to time bomb: What can be done?

Revenge quitting is not just a catchphrase or an employment trend; it is a red flag for deeper issues within a business organisation, including the entire workplace culture. Workforces feel hard-pressed because of being unrecognised at work, stagnant pay or below-average compensation, and inadequate career prospects. However, quitting fueled by rage hardly ever unravels the root issue and never solves the problem.

- Advertisement -

Specialists recommend that —

Employers must be keen on improving workplace culture, communication among workers, and employees’ well-being;

Employees should voice out their worries early on and be interested in seeking nonviolent resolutions wherever possible.

If the strain reaches the threshold, a planned and legitimate departure from the organisation is always preferable to a melodramatic exit because the latter will definitely have a negative consequence later on in the professional life of the worker.