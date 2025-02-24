KOREA: According to Soompi, the upcoming film Revelations has released its first poster and teaser!

The movie follows a pastor who is convinced that he has a divine duty to punish the culprit behind a missing persons case. At the same time, a detective plagued by visions of her late sister delves into the investigation. The story explores how their beliefs shape their decisions. It is based on the webtoon by writer Choi Gyu Seok.

The poster features Ryu Jun Yeol as Pastor Sung Min Chan, who claims to have received a divine revelation; Shin Hyun Been as Detective Lee Yeon Hui, haunted by visions of her deceased sister; and Shin Min Jae as Kwon Yang Rae, a former convict suspected in the disappearance.

Unpredictable plot

The trio stands in a rain-drenched forest, looking in different directions, evoking intrigue about their conflicting beliefs and choices. A mysterious shadow lurking among the trees adds to the suspense, hinting at an unpredictable plot.

Alongside the poster, the teaser opens with a disturbing phone call reporting the disappearance of a teenage girl from Sung Min Chan’s church. Soon, Kwon Yang Rae appears at the church, and Sung Min Chan believes he has received a divine revelation identifying him as the culprit, triggering a relentless pursuit.

Unresolved guilt

Meanwhile, Detective Lee Yeon Hui investigates and discovers unsettling ties between the pastor and the suspect. As she grapples with unresolved guilt over her sister’s fate, she chillingly states, “She says she waited for me to be rescued.” The teaser’s slogan, “With twisted faith, the madness begins,” heightens the intrigue and anticipation for the movie as an intense chase plays out.

Ryu Jun Yeol is a South Korean actor who gained international recognition for his role in the television series Reply 1988. He has since starred in several popular films, including The King, A Taxi Driver, and The Night Owl. He is also known for his environmental activism and photography.