Returning from death: Chinese woman in coma who was declared dead gets rescued right before cremation; lives on to become accomplished artist

CHINA: A Chinese woman who was mistakenly declared dead and nearly cremated before a funeral worker realised she was still alive has gone on to become an award-winning painting artist in her life today.

The woman’s story has resurfaced online more than three decades later, drawing much interest on Chinese social media.

What began as a tragic mistake became a powerful example of compassion, second chances and personal grit, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported (July 18).

A funeral worker spotted the sign everyone else missed

Chen Cuiju, now 49, grew up in a poor family in Guizhou province. At 18, she left home in 1995 to work in a factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Long hours and poor working conditions left her severely malnourished.

While running a fever one day, she collapsed near a river and slipped into a coma. She remained there until a boatman found her on the riverbank days later. Without identification and barely showing signs of life, she was mistaken for an unidentified body and taken to a funeral home.

As a crematorium worker prepared to cremate her, he noticed one of her feet move slightly. Realising she was still alive, he alerted police and Chen was rushed to hospital.

Doctors treated her for severe malnutrition, dehydration and multiple organ failure. Although she had no identification, money, or family nearby, the hospital continued to treat her and covered the medical costs.

After more than three months in intensive care, she recovered and was reunited with her family with help from local authorities.

Painting gave her a second chance at life

News of Chen’s extraordinary survival experience, described as “returning from death,” spread across China. She received letters from strangers offering encouragement and even job opportunities.

One letter changed her future. It came from Chen Zhonglian, an art teacher in Jinhua, Zhejiang province. Deeply moved by Chen’s experience, Chen Zhonglian invited her to study painting and offered to pay for her education and living expenses.

He believed that learning a skill could help her build an independent future and avoid similar hardship.

After moving to Jinhua in 1996, Chen Cuiju struggled with painful memories and low self-confidence. Some people treated her as someone who brought bad luck. Her teacher, however, encouraged Chen to mix with classmates, nurtured her artistic talent and persuaded her to enter painting competitions.

Art became her path to a new life

Chen won her first major painting award in 1999, marking the beginning of her rise in China’s art community. She later focused on traditional Chinese painting and went on to receive dozens of awards at national and international exhibitions.

Several of her works were collected by art institutions, and she was recognised as a national first-class artist in traditional Chinese painting.

In 2006, Chen returned to Dongguan to thank the funeral home workers and hospital staff who had saved her life. She presented a painting of blooming peonies beside broken, withered branches, symbolising resilience and rebirth after hardship.

Her extraordinary journey later inspired the Cantonese opera Cai Ju Returns Home. Chen hasn’t publicly commented on the production.

Her paintings became a symbol of resilience and inspiration

The story resurfaced on Chinese social media this month, where many people praised both the funeral worker whose careful observation saved Chen’s life and the medical team that cared for her without asking for payment first.

Many also pointed to Chen herself, saying her determination transformed a second chance into a meaningful life filled with purpose and creativity.

Stories like Chen’s remind us that compassion can change a life in ways nobody can predict. One worker’s attentiveness, a hospital’s willingness to help and a teacher’s generosity all played a part. Chen’s determination did the rest. Together, they show that hope, resilience and inspiration can all begin with one simple act of human kindness.