Responding to news of M’sian Minister who said S’poreans not welcome in JB, netizen asks: What you want us to do? Marry your daughter?

Putrajaya — Rumours that Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he did not welcome Singaporeans into the country, may have been found to be fake news, but one netizen’s candid response tickled many.

Photos and audio clips of Mr Ismail Sabri were circulated with the following caption, directed at Singaporeans: “You are not welcome if only to top up petrol, wash car, dinner or just buying cheap groceries”.

Responding to one such photo on Facebook, a netizen, one Mr Soh replied: “What you want us to do? Marry your daughter?”

Following the incident where the photos and audio clip were circulated, Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said on Saturday (Jun 13) that he has “lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate (the issue) further”.

He noted that Malaysia’s borders were still closed to all foreigners, including those from Singapore.

The rumour was disseminated in an audio and visual format with a voice dub, and Mr Ismail Sabri said: “I know Malaysians may recognise my voice, but Singaporeans who are not watching the daily media conference may not realise it is fake.”

The senior minister said that with industries in Singapore operating again, they have requested for their Malaysian employees, who are in Johor Bahru, to commute to Singapore for work.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said that if Covid-19 swab tests were the requirement by the Singaporean government, then Malaysians were indeed ready to do so.

