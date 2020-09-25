Residents say Indranee Rajah’s isn’t answering their emails

- Advertisement -

Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah recently took to Facebook to share snippets of her recent house visits. However, in a sea of comments expressing gratitude for Ms Rajah’s work, a few Facebook users voiced out their dilemma over her alleged failure to reply to their emails.

Ms Rajah on Wednesday (September 23) shared photos of her recent initiative to engage with residents. The post featured candid photos of her interacting with people.

Candid photos continue to be the best! It’s not easy to always get all the kids (or pups, in the case of Hopper below)… Posted by Indranee Rajah on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

“Glad to meet residents over the weekend as my team and I continue our house visits,” she wrote. “Looking forward to catching up with more residents soon!”

In the nation’s recent 2020 General Elections (GE), Ms Rajah was joined by fellow People’s Action Party (PAP) members Joan Pereira, Alvin Tan, Eric Chua, and Chan Chun Sing as the team contested Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The PAP team went head-to-head with a group from Progress Singapore Party (PSP), which consisted of Michael Chua, Wendy Low, Harish Pillay, Abas Kasmani, and Terence Soon.

The PAP won 63.13 percent of the votes in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Government officials have been engaging with Singaporeans, taking the time to listen to their concerns and their needs. In response to Ms Rajah’s post, many Facebook users left comments expressing their gratitude for her initiative to reach out to residents.

However, a few netizens used the comments section as a platform to publicly raise a concern to Ms Rajah, saying that she allegedly failed to answer their emails. “Could you advise who I can escalate issues to since you are not replying to my emails?” wrote one, while another Facebook user replied to the comment saying, “Very true…no reply too for my emails.”