Wednesday, January 7, 2026
27.9 C
Singapore
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Residents protest about early-morning bike crowds downstairs in HDB blocks being noisy, disrupting neighborhood peace

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A group of bicycles with more than 10 people usually gather downstairs in HDB blocks in Bukit Panjang. With this, some residents complained that they cause noise disturbance. 

A concerned resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that the cyclists appear on weekends and public holidays and start to gather downstairs at around six in the morning. The resident shared that she was trying to sleep a bit more since it’s the weekend, but the voices and laughter were too loud. 

Another resident, a 65-year-old, said in an interview that he does not know if the cyclists would gather to buy water or to just rest, but they were really noisy. 

When reporters visited the location, they found a mini-supermarket downstairs, which is believed to be where the cyclists would buy drinks and spend time resting. 

However, despite the complaints, there were residents who claimed that these gatherings did not affect their daily routine. More residents claimed that the members of the cycling team are middle-aged men and that 10 to 20 people gathered downstairs who do not live nearby. 

“They left around 10 a.m., so I think it’s okay. Besides, it’s not every day, so we should be able to be understanding,” another female resident remarked. 

“They all drive here, so I believe they don’t live here,” one more resident stated.  

When reporters managed to interview a cyclist, she claimed that, even though she was not part of the group, several cyclists indeed gathered in the area because it is a good location and there is an open-air parking lot nearby. 

“Enthusiasts drive their bicycles here to meet, then ride together to the nature park, and afterwards return here to wash their bicycles,” she stated. 

In similar news about cyclists, there was a recent report where a number of bicycles were seen haphazardly parked on a walkway near an MRT station, and it caused some passersby to complain that these were obstructing their passageway. 

Some cyclists shared that they are parking their bicycles on the covered walkway to prevent them from getting wet in the rain. 

