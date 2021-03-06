Home News 'Residents need to hear from Mr Murali,' says Chee Soon Juan

‘Residents need to hear from Mr Murali,’ says Chee Soon Juan

MP should clearly say whether he wants a sidewalk built

Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Chee Soon Juan

Denise Teh

SG Politics
Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan has urged Mr Murali Pillai, the People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament for the Bukit Batok Single-Member Constituency, to make it clear to the residents whether he wants a sidewalk built.

In a Facebook post on Friday (March 5), Dr Chee wrote: “It is time that Mr Murali addresses the residents regarding the refusal to build a sidewalk along the service road between Blks 190-193.”

He was calling for a sidewalk to be built near Block 190 at Bukit Batok after a vehicle knocked into a resident. Without a sidewalk, residents would have to walk on the service road, which could result in accidents.

He wrote: “The JRTC’s GM (Jurong-Clementi Town Council’s general manager), Mr Jeffrey Wong, has come up with a list of six factors he says are ‘considerations’ regarding the construction of the walkway. Safety; that the walkway also serves mobility challenged residents; existing routes; that the walkway is wide enough; presence of trees, lamp-posts and uneven terrain; and cost.”

But these are “mere excuses” and “not valid reasons”, said Dr Chee.

“Equally important, however, is Mr Murali’s conspicuous absence in the matter. He needs to come out and say clearly to the residents whether he supports the building of the sidewalk,”  added Dr Chee.

Mr Murali, as the MP, is “the elected representative and should, therefore, assume the key role in the matter.” he stressed.

Dr Chee recalled how Mr Murali asked the residents for support for the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme during the elections.

Mr Murali was elected from Bukit Batok, defeating Dr Chee, in the 2016 and the 2020 general elections.

“At the minimum, he should meet with the residents directly and hear for himself their concerns. I have taken the trouble to meet with them individually and they have expressed – overwhelmingly – their desire to have the sidewalk built,” said Dr Chee.

Dr Chee has reportedly spent a couple of weeks meeting the residents in the area, and gathering signatures for the petition to build the walkway.

 

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

