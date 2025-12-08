// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 8, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Residents complained about an elderly’s hoarding habit at an HDB flat, owns more than 10 supermarket shopping carts

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Residents of an HDB block in Bedok North have recently raised concerns about an elderly man living alone who has a severe hoarding problem. His flat is overflowing with clutter, the common corridor outside his unit is blocked with items, and he has even taken over parts of the ground floor — including storing more than 10 supermarket shopping carts there.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 60-year-old female resident said the man not only hoards obsessively but also keeps his living space extremely dirty and messy, causing a strong foul odour to spread through the corridor. She added that she moved into the block four years ago, but only in the past few months has she noticed increasing amounts of clutter — such as rags, floor mats, and mirrors — appearing near the loading and unloading bay.

When reporters visited the site, they found several boxes of miscellaneous items on the ground floor, including pots and pans, suitcases, and clothing. More than 10 supermarket shopping carts were lined up nearby, and a bucket containing sewage was also present, emitting a faint smell of urine.

See also  Singapore SMEs branching out in Asean despite US-China trade war

A 64-year-old resident confirmed that all the items belong to an uncle living on the seventh floor, who goes out almost every day to collect things.

“Sometimes it would get very messy, and after the authorities came to clean it up, it would soon go back to the way it was before,” the resident claimed.

When reporters approached the uncle’s unit, a strong foul smell was noticeable along the corridor, growing worse nearer his door. The corridor beside the emergency staircase was obstructed with various items, including personal mobility aids, a recliner, and several cabinets. Around 20 pairs of shoes were lined up along both sides of the walkway.

The unit’s door was ajar, revealing a pitch-black interior packed with cardboard boxes, aluminium strips, water pipes, and other objects that covered almost the entire living-room floor. Reporters were unable to contact the man directly.

Another neighbour told reporters that the uncle had moved in three or four years ago and that everyone was aware of his hoarding habit.

See also  'It's still dangerous' — a PVC pipe falls from rooftop in Ang Mo Kio due to thunderstorm, scattering debris and posing risk to shops and residents

“We were in contact in the early days. I would go over to help him when he needed to repair lights or appliances. But a few months ago, his house started to be filled with clutter. When we tried to persuade him, he would curse at us, so I stopped talking to him,” one more resident remarked.

In a similar past case, an elderly woman who lived with her daughter kept so many items in their flat that it became known as a “garbage house,” with belongings piled up to the ceiling and barely any passageway left. When volunteers arrived to clear the unit, the woman became deeply upset as she watched her possessions being removed.

Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //