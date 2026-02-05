Residents complain that numerous bags of clothing were piled up outside recycling bins, sparks concerns about environmental cleanliness

SINGAPORE: As the Lunar New Year approaches, people have been throwing their old clothes into recycling bins, causing them to overflow. This has been an issue among Yishun residents lately, sparking concerns about environmental cleanliness.

On social media, a video is circulating showing piles and piles of trash gathered near a recycling bin.



Several residents in Yishun admitted that they witnessed situations wherein the recycling bins had been filled with old clothes in the past, especially during the holidays.

A 67-year-old resident remarked that it’s probably because of the New Year, and many people are cleaning out their closets.

Furthermore, he admitted that usually, the authorities will send people to clean the bins after receiving a report.

A female vendor also shared that the trash looks bad when it is lying on the ground, as it affects the city’s overall appearance. Moreover, a fruit stand employee also said that this incident is not only unique to Yishun, but it also happens in other places as well.

“This happens especially during holidays, in many places across the island. I’ve even seen videos of people climbing into recycling bins to rummage through old appliances, which is very dangerous,” he claimed.

With this, a 43-year-old resident urges the public to be more considerate when disposing of their items and using these recycling facilities to avoid piling them in bins.

Netizens also expressed their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter online. One comment concluded that it was indeed for the Chinese New Year cleaning.

Another comment said: “Sooo disgusted by these dumpers”

Other complaints about public cleanliness

In similar news about cleanliness concerns, there was a report where diners complained that a food court’s return area in Ang Mo Kio is piled with uncleaned dishes.

Some used trays were even left on tables, chairs, and on the floor. This scenario posed hygienic concerns to the customers.

