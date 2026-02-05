// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 5, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Residents complain that numerous bags of clothing were piled up outside recycling bins, sparks concerns about environmental cleanliness

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: As the Lunar New Year approaches, people have been throwing their old clothes into recycling bins, causing them to overflow. This has been an issue among Yishun residents lately, sparking concerns about environmental cleanliness. 

On social media, a video is circulating showing piles and piles of trash gathered near a recycling bin.

Several residents in Yishun admitted that they witnessed situations wherein the recycling bins had been filled with old clothes in the past, especially during the holidays.

A 67-year-old resident remarked that it’s probably because of the New Year, and many people are cleaning out their closets.

Furthermore, he admitted that usually, the authorities will send people to clean the bins after receiving a report. 

A female vendor also shared that the trash looks bad when it is lying on the ground, as it affects the city’s overall appearance. Moreover, a fruit stand employee also said that this incident is not only unique to Yishun, but it also happens in other places as well. 

See also  Woman hit a wall in an apartment complex while dodging a chicken, complained when charged with $380

“This happens especially during holidays, in many places across the island. I’ve even seen videos of people climbing into recycling bins to rummage through old appliances, which is very dangerous,” he claimed. 

With this, a 43-year-old resident urges the public to be more considerate when disposing of their items and using these recycling facilities to avoid piling them in bins. 

Netizens also expressed their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter online. One comment concluded that it was indeed for the Chinese New Year cleaning. 

Another comment said: “Sooo disgusted by these dumpers” 

Other complaints about public cleanliness

In similar news about cleanliness concerns, there was a report where diners complained that a food court’s return area in Ang Mo Kio is piled with uncleaned dishes.

Some used trays were even left on tables, chairs, and on the floor. This scenario posed hygienic concerns to the customers. 

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘If I could turn back time, I’d force him to quit his job’ — Wife says after her 32-year-old husband dies suddenly from years...

CHINA: A 32-year-old Chinese computer programmer died suddenly after...

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //