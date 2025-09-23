Residents are upset because their clothes got wet after a sudden ‘waterfall’ in a Yishun HDB flat

Residents of a Yishun HDB flat experienced a sudden “waterfall” moment due to a suspected leak from the rooftop water tank that nearly lasted an hour. Due to the unfortunate incident, the clothes of the residents that were hung out to dry became soaking wet.

When the reporters visited the area, the water tank was no longer leaking. The HDB block staff also refused to be interviewed.

Sentiments of the residents

A 46-year-old resident living on the eighth floor of the building shared in an interview that a sudden large amount of water flowed down and soaked his clothes. He also stated that the water splashed inside his house, but not too much.

The man then had to close the window to avoid any more damage, and pointed out that this was his first time experiencing this after living in the building for more than 20 years.

Another resident, a 60-year-old man, also described the amount of water that leaked as “spectacular” as many people took pictures of it. As seen in a video, the water was constantly falling from the drains on the roof, and it looked like heavy rain.

“Many people’s clothes hanging out to dry got soaked, and water entered their homes”, the man said. He declared that when the authorities arrived, the roof was still leaking.

How and where to report neighbourhood incidents?

In Singapore, one can report an issue in one’s neighbourhood using LifeSG. One needs to follow three steps in order to make a report:

Describe the issue: Include the location, date, and time so people in-charge can autofill parts of the form.

2. Provide photos: You should also review the details that have been automatically filled in for them.

Submit the report: You can track the status of the issue with the LifeSG app inbox.

According to the government, LifeSG is ti make it easier for Singaporeans to use government services in the country. With this new way of reaching the authorities, the government aims to make using its services very simple and convenient.