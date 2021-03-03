Resident says fallen tree that damaged Toh Yi condo, cars, sounded like “hundreds of tonnes of bricks”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A large rain tree fell on a condominium on Toh Yi Road on Monday night (March 1), causing damage to at least three units and two cars. The falling tree sounded like a plane dropping from the sky, a witness said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap that occurred at around 10 pm at the four-storey block Kismis Court on Toh Yi Road off Bukit Timah Road.

The tree that fell was at least 50 years old and was even taller than the building.

Another person on the scene told Today that the impact of the tree sounded like “hundreds of tonnes of bricks” had fallen on the ground.

- Advertisement -

The Straits Times (ST) quoted the chairman of the council that represents residents at Kismis Court, Dr Geoffrey Benjamin, as saying that the tree, along with one other old tree, was checked every two years by arborists.

“The residents’ council will hold a meeting to discuss the issue but details of insurance and claims will be left to the management,” he told ST.

Since this type of mishap may be considered a natural disaster, home insurance could cover the damage from the fallen tree, insurance agents said to ST.

As for the damaged cars, owners can claim against the motor insurance policies they have taken out, if the mishap occurred within private property. Insurance surveyors will verify the damage.

Two households whose units were badly damaged by the fallen tree, both named Woo, spoke to TODAY and The Straits Times (ST).

The impact of the tree roused Mr Alan Woo, 78, and his wife Ellen, 76, out of bed. The couple have lived in the condo for almost four decades.

To their surprise, they saw branches of the tree against their window.

Mr Woo spoke to ST about the loudness of the impact.

“It was so loud; it sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky and crashed into the building.”

Unfortunately, the couple’s car was also damaged by the fallen tree, as it had been parked next to the building.

As for their unit, the balcony railing was damaged by the tree.

The sister-in-law of the couple, also called Mrs Woo, 84, spoke to TODAY.

She lives in the unit under the Woos and the damage to her property was more serious, as the awning and a bathroom window on her property were affected.

She had not been home when the mishap occurred. When she got home, her neighbors were milling about the fallen tree.

TODAY quotes her as saying, “I saw the whole tree was on the road, blocking up everything. The gate at the opposite house could not open.”

Both the police and contractors were on the scene after the incident. The contractors stayed until at least three o’clock the next morning clearing the debris.

The third resident affected by the fallen tree was a Madam Fu, 84. She told ST her awning had also been damaged, along with one of her windows.

While she was glad no one had been hurt, she felt bad that her potted plants in the garden, where she spent the most time, were ruined.

/TISG

Read also: Chee Soon Juan says better safety measures needed after tree falls on cars, motorbikes

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg