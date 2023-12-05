International

Republican supporters disagree that Nikki Haley suitable to “bring down” Trump 

December 5, 2023
The recent campaign among the Republicans to “bring down” Trump has been a subject that is widely debated among social media users. Prior to Nikki Haley, there was DeSantis who was seen as a perfect candidate to replace Trump. However, it seems that Republicans are mostly loyal to their leader.  

Breitbart states that anti-Trump Republican senators are leaning towards former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the bid to defeat ex-President Donald Trump. Sen. Mitt Romney sees Haley as a more promising contender due to her rising popularity compared to DeSantis’ declining numbers, stating a preference for those performing better. 

Others like Sen. Thom Tillis note Haley’s upward momentum, positioning her ahead of DeSantis. Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune also acknowledged Haley’s surge, attributing it to her debate skills and relatable political style.

Establishment figures like former House Speaker Paul Ryan have sought to direct support towards Haley, citing her foreign policy alignment and appeal. However, despite intensifying tensions between the Haley and DeSantis camps, neither has significantly impacted Trump’s lead in national or early primary state polls. RealClearPolitics shows Haley ahead in South Carolina and New Hampshire but trailing DeSantis in Iowa.

X users disagree that Nikki Haley suitable to “bring down” Trump 

X users are discussing how much support Nikki Haley actually has over Trump. However, many feel that she does not have enough to compete against him. The same user states that DeSantis on the other hand has a more established base for support in contrast to Nikki. Some users state they are openly supporting DeSantis. 

 

Despite this, support for her is increasing. Some claim that she is more conservative than both Trump and DeSantis. Others discussed the situation where she boldly states Reverend Raphael Warnock, an American, should be deported, to which is surprising for both liberals and conservatives. 

