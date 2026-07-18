Report: Remarried Singaporeans are more likely to divorce within 10 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s overall marital stability continues to improve, but newly released data shows that remarried couples and those who marry at a younger age remain significantly more likely to divorce within the first decade of marriage.

The findings were published in the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) 2026 Family Trends Report, which found that among resident couples who married in 2014, 12.3% of marriages involving two first-time spouses ended in divorce before their tenth anniversary.

The likelihood of divorce was higher for remarried couples. Where one spouse had previously been married, the divorce rate within ten years rose to 16.8%. For couples in which both spouses had been married before, the figure increased further to 18.7%.

Even so, the report noted that the gap in divorce rates between first-time and remarried couples has gradually narrowed in recent years.

Divorce lawyers and marriage counsellors interviewed by 8World said remarried couples often face challenges that differ from those experienced in first marriages. Some individuals may enter a new relationship without fully processing the breakdown of their previous marriage or may still be dealing with emotional trauma from the past.

They also pointed to the complexities that arise when two families come together. The presence of children from previous relationships and continued interactions with former spouses can add strain to a marriage and reduce couples’ tolerance when conflicts arise.

Experts said building trust within blended families, particularly where stepchildren are involved, takes time. They advised individuals to spend time reflecting on the lessons from a previous marriage before entering a new one.

The MSF report also found that the period between the fifth and tenth year of marriage remains the most vulnerable stage for divorce. Divorce rates rise most noticeably after five years of marriage, suggesting this is the period during which relationships require the greatest effort to sustain.

According to experts interviewed by 8World, couples in this stage often face multiple pressures simultaneously, including servicing mortgages, raising children, caring for ageing parents, and advancing their careers. As priorities and personal values evolve over time, unresolved disagreements can accumulate if communication breaks down.

One counsellor told 8World that while the early years of marriage are often sustained by love, the years that follow require conscious effort and commitment. He said many marriages falter during the five-to-ten-year period because it is when couples face some of the most significant life transitions at the same time.

He stressed that disagreements themselves are not the main concern, but whether couples can repair the relationship afterwards. Among the warning signs he highlighted were recurring unresolved arguments, couples functioning more like household managers than spouses, avoiding important conversations, expressing less appreciation for one another, and habitually interpreting a partner’s actions negatively.

He encouraged couples experiencing these patterns to seek counselling early instead of allowing problems to build up over time.

The report also found that couples who marry between the ages of 20 and 24 face the highest risk of divorce, with divorce rates more than twice those of people who marry at 25 or older.

Among residents who married in 2014, 28.7% of men aged between 20 and 24 divorced within ten years, compared with 23.1% of women in the same age group. Both figures were significantly higher than those recorded for older age groups.

Divorce lawyers and marriage counsellors told 8World they believe this is closely linked to the life stage of younger couples. Many are still experiencing rapid changes in their careers, personal values, and long-term goals. Although both individuals continue to grow, they may not develop in the same direction, leading to disagreements over finances, parenting, and future plans.

They added that many Singaporean couples pursue separate careers and are exposed to different social and professional environments. Combined with the demands of a fast-paced lifestyle, inadequate communication can gradually cause partners to drift apart.

Experts also observed that younger generations tend to hold more open attitudes towards marriage and divorce. Feeling that they still have time and opportunities ahead of them, some may be less willing to remain in an unhappy marriage.

At the same time, young couples are often balancing several challenges at once, including establishing their careers, managing financial pressures, building their relationship and meeting the expectations of both families, placing additional strain on their marriages.

Those interviewed by 8World recommended that young couples attend marriage preparation courses before tying the knot to develop communication and conflict management skills. They also encouraged couples to establish support networks and seek help early when difficulties arise rather than waiting until the relationship has significantly deteriorated.

Separately, data from Singapore’s Department of Statistics showed that “unreasonable conduct” remained the most common ground for civil divorce in 2025, accounting for 48.7% of cases. Another 30.5% of divorces were granted after couples had lived apart for at least three years.

Divorce by Mutual Agreement (DMA), which came into effect in July 2024, accounted for 18.8% of civil divorces last year, representing nearly one in five cases.

Experts told 8World that the introduction of DMA was not intended to make divorce easier, but to allow couples whose marriages had irretrievably broken down to separate more amicably and better manage issues such as childcare and financial arrangements.

Before applying for a divorce by mutual agreement, couples must explain why the marriage has broken down beyond repair and demonstrate that they have attempted counselling or reconciliation. Those with children below the age of 21 are also required to complete a mandatory parenting programme.

Department of Statistics figures also showed that the median duration of marriages ending in divorce reached 11.5 years in 2025, up from 10 years in 2015.

One marriage counsellor said the increase could reflect a greater willingness among couples to spend time trying to repair their relationships and seek professional help before deciding to separate, describing it as a positive development.

However, he emphasised that timely intervention remains crucial, urging couples to seek support before conflicts become deeply entrenched and the relationship reaches an irreparable stage.