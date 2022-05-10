Remy Martin collaborates with S’porean musicians to celebrate its 1738 Accord Royal

- Advertisement -

Rémy Martin is collaborating with four up-and-coming Singaporean musicians, AFROJUNIOR, Axel Brizzy, Esta C and Louie Indigo in a film that captures the ambition of a new generation. The film is themed #TEAMUPFOREXCELLENCE and is in conjunction with the launch of its Martin 1738 Accord Royal.

As part of the collaboration, Rémy Martin will present Singapore Tastemakers, a playlist that highlights local musicians who embrace the journey to reach new heights, rise above the noise, and write their narrative into music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L O U I E I N D I G O (@louie_indigo)

The desire to team up with others has been a part of the Rémy Martin ethos since 1724, along with the dedication to creating premium Cognac.

Composed of eaux-de-vie coming exclusively from the most sought-after vineyards of Cognac, Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, the Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal carries a distinctive oaky flavour due to the long, soft barrel toasting that teases out subtle notes of vanilla and brioche.

This uniquely woody profile is elevated using casks made from oak found in the forests of Limousin, with wide grains that allow more exchanges between the wood and the eaux-de-vie, creating a broader and richer aromatic development.

The rich and robust Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal is available for purchase on Amazon for cocktail enthusiasts interested in creating their own interpretations of classic Cognac cocktails at home.

Impress house guests with a Royal Tom Collins, a light and refreshing highball which combines 45ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20ml lemon juice and 20ml simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over ice into a highball glass and top with club soda. Garnish the tasty tipple with a lemon wheel and brandied cherry to show off your hosting skills.

Alternatively, home bartenders can try their hand at a well-balanced Sidecar, a classic and timeless cocktail made with 30ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20ml Cointreau and 10ml lemon juice poured into a shaker filled with ice. Strain and pour into a coupette glass garnished with an orange peel for the classic feel and rich flavour.

The film can be viewed here https://www.remymartin.com/1738-a-toast-to-ambition/

The post Remy Martin collaborates with S’prean musicians to celebrate its 1738 Accord Royal appeared first on The Independent News.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg