The future of work is here, and it’s remote. With more and more companies offering positions that don’t require years of experience and can be done from the comfort of your own home, it’s clear that office cubicles may soon be a thing of the past.

A recent survey published by El Adelantado reveals that 80% of Gen Z and 76% of millennials feel more productive working from home than in an office. The secret? Cutting out the daily commute and trading in business attire for pyjamas. If only we could deduct sleepwear as a business expense, right?

The remote work filter on employment websites has become an essential tool for job seekers, many of whom are searching for flexible positions that align with their lifestyles. After all, who wouldn’t want to swap rush-hour traffic for a cosy couch and a laptop?

While not every remote job is perfect, many fields welcome newcomers. Three standout remote careers are set to soar in 2025.

No experience? No problem.

Remote Virtual Assistant

Behind every successful small business is likely a virtual assistant (VA). These multitaskers handle various administrative duties, including scheduling calls, organizing travel, responding to emails, and managing projects.

You’ll need organizational skills, self-motivation, and a proactive mindset to excel as a VA. Think of it as the friend who keeps group chats organized and ensures plans run smoothly. If you’ve ever been the unofficial event coordinator or problem solver in your personal life, you’re already halfway there.

Remote Copywriter

If words are your thing, copywriting could be the perfect remote gig to kickstart your career. Even if you don’t have prior experience, writing skills can be honed with practice, and the best part is you don’t need a fancy degree to get started. The key is to pick a niche you’re passionate about or already know well.

For example, writing about film premieres or analysing trailers can be second nature if you’re a movie buff. This helps make your writing more authentic and makes it easier to find work. There are many writing niches—blog posts, product descriptions, health articles, email marketing, and more. There’s a content market if there’s an audience for a topic.

Remote SEO Specialist

Do you love solving puzzles? Search Engine Optimization (SEO) might be your ticket to a remote career. This field is about making websites more visible on search engines, which is essential for businesses looking to get noticed online. The good news? You don’t need a degree—just a willingness to learn.

Plenty of free (or low-cost) resources, such as HubSpot Academy and Coursera, are available to help you get started. Once you understand the basics, you can practice independently or offer your services to friends and family. Showing accurate results, like improved search rankings, is one of the best ways to demonstrate your SEO expertise.

Ready to leap?

If you’ve ever thought remote work was out of reach, now’s the time to reconsider. Whether you’re just starting or looking for a career change, remote jobs are more accessible than ever. There are plenty of opportunities to explore—even with little to no experience-from virtual assistants to copywriters to SEO specialists.

So, why not take the first step today? With an internet connection and determination, you could be on your way to a rewarding remote career before you know it. The future of work is waiting—and it’s remote.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)