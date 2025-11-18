// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
The Potter’s Garden at Jurong Innovation District
Photo: JTC
Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has been refreshed and reopened to the public as The Potter’s Garden in JTC’s Jurong Innovation District (JID), the government agency announced on Sunday (Nov 16). 

The five-hectare park was renamed to honour Jurong’s pottery legacy and its connection to nearby Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle and Jalan Bahar Clay Studios, which house Singapore’s last two dragon kilns.

New trees and palms were added to enhance the existing greenery, forming a canopy of more than 1,500 trees that imitates a natural forest structure, providing wildlife with more space to thrive within the industrial estate.

The park’s butterfly garden was also expanded to house at least 26 butterfly species, including the critically endangered Harlequin butterfly, at the park’s Summit Forest.

Additionally, an eco-pond was constructed to collect stormwater during periods of heavy rainfall. JTC said about 65% of it is filtered and reused to water plants.

See also  Taxi driver comes to aid of man beaten-up by Caucasians in Orchard area

Two playgrounds, a fitness corner, refurbished footpaths, and a pavilion for birdwatchers were also added, thanks to community feedback from 2021 surveys.

The rejuvenation was done with SJ Group and landscape architect Henning Larsen.

Residents can visit the park via the pedestrian overhead bridge near Block 864A Jurong West Street 81, which opened in February. /TISG

Read also: Billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong and Perennial Holdings drops S$350M land plot for GCBs after setbacks

