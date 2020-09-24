Redditors discuss prioritising schoolwork over students’ health

- Advertisement -

A recent post depicting what a student’s day “should look like” has prioritised schoolwork over the health of students. After a Redditor shared this post on the Reddit Singapore group, many other Singaporeans flocked to the comments section to express that such is the norm for Singaporean students.

Redditor @xiaobitxchz on Tuesday (September 22) took to the online news forum Reddit to share a pub that was uploaded to a Reddit group called teenagers.

It was labelled, “What should your day look like?” It was originally uploaded to the teenagers Reddit group by @putanOTTonit on Monday (September 21) with the caption “My school is promoting us prioritizing our schoolwork over our own mental/physical health.”

The infographic which gave students an idea of how they should allocate their time for daily tasks, put schoolwork as the highest priority. “Check Google Classroom, work on assignments, email teachers, etc.” it read.

Under the schoolwork category was “Your health” which included aspects such as the time students wake up and go to bed, what they eat, their physical activities, and mental health breaks.

After health was a “Family and social contact category.” This was followed by “Other responsibilities.”

@xiaobitxchz thought this would strike a chord with Singaporean students, and captioned it, “Bruh…this is literally the life of an average Singaporean student.”

True enough, many other Redditors took to the comments section of the post to share their experience as Singaporeans. While some made their own edits to the brackets and shuffled what they think should be prioritised, others merely expressed their amusement over how lenient such a suggestion is compared to the weight of everything they actually have to prioritise.