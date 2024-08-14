;
Entertainment

Red Velvet debuts on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts with mini-album Cosmic

ByLydia Koh

August 14, 2024

Red Velvet debuted on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their career. Despite being years into their journey, the group continues to reach new heights and solidify their status in the music industry.

Red Velvet’s mini-album Cosmic debuted at No. 145 on the Billboard 200, which lists the most successful albums in the United States, according to Billboard’s weekly chart rankings, released on Aug 12, 2024. This achievement adds another impressive accolade to their career.

Photo: Wikipedia/Red Velvet

Best-seller

Cosmic, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, is one of the best-selling albums of the week in the United States. In addition, Red Velvet hit No.44 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

SM Entertainment founded Red Velvet and currently comprises of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri, who joined in 2015. The group originally debuted as a four-member act in 2014 with the single “Happiness” and later released their first mini-album, Ice Cream Cake.

Massive following

Red Velvet’s concept blends “red” and “velvet” themes, with the “red” side showcasing vibrant, colourful outfits and the “velvet” side featuring a more refined, sophisticated style. Their unique concept and musical versatility have earned them a massive following both in South Korea and internationally.

Among their best-known hits are “Dumb Dumb,” “Psycho,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Rookie,” “Peek-a-Boo,” and “Feel My Rhythm.” The group debuted in Japan in 2018 with the album #Cookie Jar.

They have also released whole albums, such as The Red and Perfect Velvet.
In the K-pop scene, Red Velvet is still a significant player.

