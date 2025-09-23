Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more assertive role within Singapore’s opposition parties, Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled a new initiative named altgovsg.online, a collaborative platform designed not only to scrutinise government policies but also to present evidence-based alternative policies.

The initiative was symbolically announced on Sept 4 at RDU’s headquarters in WCEGA Plaza, Bukit Batok, just one day before the first sitting of Parliament following the 2025 General Election.

The RDU’s flagship programme, Parliament Watch, seeks to elevate opposition politics beyond the traditional “checks and balances” role, positioning itself instead as a potential “government-in-waiting” with shadow cabinet portfolios. In the first phase, the Parliament Watch will focus on and monitor four urgent social policies, centred around three ministries.

School anti-bullying and student safety framework – Ministry of Education

Fair treatment and wellbeing of hawkers – Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Youth employment – Ministry of Manpower

Income and wellbeing of gig workers – Ministry of Manpower.

“These issues reflect urgent challenges that affect everyday Singaporeans,” said the RDU secretary-general Mr Ravi Philemon, who also assumes the role of Shadow Minister for Social Policies.

Mr Philemon also argued that Singapore’s opposition has for too long been confined to a narrow, reactive role. “This launch is not just about a website. It is about showing Singaporeans that credible, responsible, and constructive alternatives exist outside the ruling party,” he said.

He described the long-standing “checks and balances” approach, shaped by the old by-election strategy, as outdated. “That is boomer politics. While accountability is important, Singapore must aim higher. Our people deserve an opposition that is not only vocal but also prepared to govern,” asserted Mr Philemon.

The RDU’s secretary-general pointed out that the Workers’ Party (WP) has benefited from this traditional model but warned that it won’t be smooth sailing for other opposition parties that try to emulate it.

“The checks and balances have given dividends to political parties like the Workers’ Party. But there can only be one checks-and-balances party. Anyone else who wants to practise checks-and-balances politics will have to wait for the scraps that fall off the table of WP,” added Mr Philemon.

Collaborative, not competitive

Although the RDU is acting as the trustee of altgovsg.online in its early phase, Mr Philemon stressed that the platform is intended to be a shared space.

“The intent is eventually for selected opposition parties committed to valence politics to co-steward it,” he said, adding that the site is also open to civil society groups and grassroots independents, which will broaden the space for credible policy alternatives in Singapore.

When asked by The Independent Singapore whether the RDU has approached any opposition parties on this new initiative, Mr Philemon replied, “This is not about turf or competition, but it’s about collaboration and building confidence among Singaporeans.

“The response that we have gotten is that it is a very good initiative. None of our friends in the opposition circles have negative words about it.”

Mr Philemon, the Shadow Minister for Social Policies, will be supported by a six-member secretariat, many of whom are drawn from the RDU’s central executive council members.

Among them are Mr Chips Pang (secretariat lead and policy coordinator), Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad (policy analyst and researcher), Mr Harish Mohanadas (community engagement and outreach officer), and Ms Sharon Lin (external policy advice coordinator). The remaining two members of the secretariat are Mr Jimmy Tan (communications and digital content specialist), and Mr Michael Seet (volunteer and intern coordinator).

“As Shadow Minister for Social Policies, supported by a professional Secretariat, I will lead the first phase of this work,” said Mr Philemon.

“Our initial focus, student safety and anti-bullying in schools, fair employment, and the well-being of gig workers, reflects urgent issues that affect everyday Singaporeans,” emphasised the RDU secretary-general.

Mr Philemon is hopeful that the new initiative altgovsg.online and the Parliament Watch will grow and they will be able to reach their next milestone and their long-term objective.

“This is only the beginning. In the coming months, we will expand our scope, including the establishment of a Shadow Minister for Muslim Affairs, to strengthen representation and inclusion,” said the Shadow Minister for Social Policies, who also shared that their aim is to develop shadow portfolios across all key ministries, demonstrating readiness to govern from day one.

The next sitting of the 15th Parliament will be from Sep 22 to 26. This term of parliament will see members from only two political parties, the ruling People’s Action Party and the opposition WP.

During the 2025 general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the PAP to a higher national vote share, winning 87 out of the 97 contested seats. The WP led by secretary-general Mr Pritam Singh retained stronghold Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC, besides holding on to Sengkang GRC, which they first won in 2020.

WP’s Mr Andre Low (Jalan Kayu SMC) and Ms Eileen Chong (Tampines GRC) were offered the Non-Constituency Member of Parliament seats, as they garnered the highest vote share among the losing candidates in the election.