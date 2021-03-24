Rebel Wilson hurt after bike accident with unleashed dog

- Advertisement -

London — Rebel Wilson got injured after an accident with an unleashed dog in London. Wilson, 41, shared on social media that she got injured in her left leg when she collided with a dog while out on her bike in the city. Uploading a photo of her injury the actress wrote on her Instagram Story:”F*** people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!! (sic)”

According to 8days.sg via Bang Showbiz, the actress also posted footage of herself on her bike before the accident. In the video she is spotted wearing a helmet and a mask as she enjoys her ride.

Alongside the clips, she added: “But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!! (sic)”

Previously, the actress hosted the dog grooming reality competition called Pooch Perfect, and Wilson admitted she’s happy with her life right now. The Hollywood starlet has been on a fitness journey over recent months and announced her break-up from businessman Jacob Busch in February.

She said: “I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing ‘Pooch Perfect’ now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

Despite feeling good, Wilson also admitted that splitting from Jacob hasn’t been “ideal”.

She added: “Any kind of break-up is hard and not ideal.”

She confirmed the break-up when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a “single girl”.

She captioned the snap: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)”

The actress previously said that prior to meeting Jacob, she spent an entire year going on dates with “anyone who asked [her] out” in a bid to find love.

The Pitch Perfect star explained: “I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.

“It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself.”/TISG

