Rebecca Lim’s stunt double for ‘A Jungle Survivor’ is a male

While most lead actors are good-looking, sometimes the stunt double is equally beautiful, more so than the lead actor. A recent stunt double that made the headlines is Chinese actress Liu Yifei’s beautiful Mulan stunt double.

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim uses a stunt double for her role in Mediacorp drama A Jungle Survivor and she recently went on Instagram story to introduce everyone to her stunt double. The clip starts off showing Ms Lim and the stunt double dressed in identical outfits with their backs to the camera.

In a few seconds, they both turn around and then the stunt double is revealed…

It appears that the stunt double is a man and does not look like Ms Lim at all. But he does look good wearing the matching outfit, one must admit.

Born on September 26 1986, Rebecca Lim is a Singaporean actress who won Best Actress in a leading role at the Asian Television Awards and two Best Actress in a Leading Role awards, a Best Supporting Actress award and eight consecutive Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste in the local Star Awards ceremony.

She also won Best Performance in a Leading Role at the Seoul International Drama Awards. Ms Lim has been the cover girl for numerous fashion magazines, and has been invited to Paris Fashion Week 2019 for the Christian Dior and Hermes show. In 2020, Rebecca was awarded the Best Actress National Winner – Malaysia for her performance in The Bridge.

Her first leading role in a drama came in 2008 – The Truth, where she co-starred with Tay Ping Hui and Joanne Peh. However, she was criticised for her command of the Chinese language.

In 2009, Ms Lim starred in Fighting Spiders, which garnered positive reviews for her portrayal of Susie Woon, a prostitute. In 2010, the drama had a second season which won her Actress of the Year at ELLE Singapore Awards 2010.

In 2010, she starred in the award-winning Channel 5 law production, The Pupil, where she played a trainee lawyer, Wendy Lim, in Roberts & Fongs. Her performance in The Pupil earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Asian Television Awards.

In 2012, Ms Lim’s Mandarin breakthrough role was her portrayal of a psychiatrist in the Channel 8 drama Unriddle 2. Her performance earned her the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste accolade at the annual Star Awards 2012. This was her first nomination and consequently her first win in the category.

