Rebecca Lim has double-nomination for Best Actress at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: Rebecca Lim has once again been nominated for Best Performance by an actress at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for her role in the Singaporean TV series, This Land Is Mine. She now has a double nomination for the said category – another for her role in Mediacorp’s drama series, Third Rail.

She shared this news through an Instagram post.

“This unexpected double-nomination for Best Performance by an Actress at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards has indeed made today’s International Day of Happiness super meaningful,” she said in her post caption.

The actress also acknowledges those people who believed and journeyed with her as she reached these milestones in her career – specifically the cast and crew of The Land Is Mine.

“I am mindful and grateful and know that I am nothing without those who believe in me,” added Lim.

The New York Festivals 2023’s award-winning entries will be announced during its Storytellers Gala virtual event, happening on April 18, 6PM EST.

People expressed their congratulations in the comments section of the said post.

One IG user stated: “Im so thrilled for you my child!!”

Another IG user commented: “Double the odds! May the odds be in your favor! Rooting for you.”

One more IG user remarked: “Congratulations on the double nomination. Well deserved.”

This Land Is Mine is a drama series heavily focused on life after World War II, where the British colonized Singapore once again. This program encapsulates the unfortunate results of the war in Singapore, including racism and other relevant social issues.

All episodes of This Land Is Mine are available to view on meWATCH. Watch the episodes here.

