Real Madrid stands out as role model

WHO can doubt the global nature of Real Madrid as they continue to rule world of football?

They recently won the Club World Cup but were handed an even bigger boost. Going into the tournament, they were not in good form. In fact, they were struggling and had fallen eight points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

But now for a record-extending fifth time, the Spanish team beat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in a thrilling final in Rabat. Two goals each from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr, as well as a Karim Benzema strike, securing a win for the reigning European champion.

“We are very happy. For the eighth time Real Madrid is World Champion,” manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “We made a good game, with a lot of quality up front. Vinicius, Benzema, Valverde, hey have done very well. They showed skills and quality. It was great.”

Though the score was 2-1 at the break – Vinicius Jr and Valverde putting the Spaniards 2-0 up before Moussa Marega scored for Al Hilal – Real was really the dominant side at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

DOMINATING POSSESSION

Most importantly, Real was in control throughout the match, dominating possession and having 11 shots on target to Al Hilal’s three, but I must admit that the defence was, at times, exposed, with Marega and Luciano Vietto causing Real’s defender problems.

Critically, fans were treated to a high-scoring, entertaining encounter. Vinicius Jr set up Benzema to make it 3-1 before Valverde extended Real’s lead. Vietto halved the deficit, and fired in a second in the 79th minute, but Real seemed to be in danger of slipping up.

Victory for Real means European teams have won the past 10 editions of the tournament, while Real now has a combined total of eight global titles, winning three Intercontinental Cup trophies, a predecessor to the Club World Cup.

The next most successful sides are AC Milan and Bayern Munich with four titles each in the two competitions.

FOOTBALL GREAT CLUBS

Sometimes I am asked: What makes a football club great?

In my opinion, it’s the extreme personal playing qualities from top to bottom. When looking for players who will develop and help team chemistry, you definitely need personality. The great players have charisma. This not only boosts the opportunity for PR, but also the likelihood that the team as a whole will connect.

I believe passion can grip and paralyse a crowd. No sport echoes that sentiment better than football. There is nothing sweeter than earning an important victory over your most hated rival. Rivalry brings out the fierceness, competitiveness and awakens the passion among supporters and the players alike.

You cannot deny that winning is the definition of success in sport. The simplest of comparisons between clubs is to look at their win-loss record. A full trophy case attracts a large crowd, like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United and a successful club can list their accomplishments by the number of championships under their belt.

Big managers count a lot. A perfect example of successful football coaching staff is seen in Pep Guardiola. He has proven himself to be one of the top managers. The former Barcelona midfielder has led his former club to an unprecedented level of success since he became the manager in 2008.

STYLE OF TOP PLAY

Guardiola and his coaching staff have made Barcelona into arguably the most dominant club football club in history during his reign. “Tiki-taka” has become the primary style of Barcelona over the past several years and has been a contributing reason for their success.

Instead of fully relying on physical strength to win matches, Barcelona instead uses the technical skill of their players and their passing ability to monopolise possession. Playing style also adds to the entertainment factor for crowds watching their favorite teams.

Big players count, too. While football is a crowd sport, a superstar on your team can bring attention from sponsors, coaches, and crowds alike.

A rousing example is Barcelona’s superstar player Lionel Messi, whose accomplishments include 41 goals in La Liga, the most goals in a single season in Champions League history, and the only five-goal match ever in Champions League play.

Perhaps the quickest way to attain status as a “Big Club” is to invest financially. “Owning a football club is a statement that you’re at a certain level as a businessman,” says Dan Jones, Manchester, UK-based lead partner of the Sports Business Group at New York-based Deloitte Consulting.

FOOTBALL AND BUSINESS

Indeed, football and business work together closely to organise funds generated by ticket sales, sponsorships, corporate and clothing sales.

Big fans is a priority, too. A football club is different from any other business entity. The stakeholders, in this case are the fans.

The fans’ investment is their support, and their return comes in the form of the emotional gratification all football fans desire, be it through chasing promotion, surviving relegation or a cup run.

Ask yourself: Are you ready to set your eyes on a potential No 1 club?

* Suresh Nair is an award-winning sports journalist who is also a qualified international coach and international referee instructor

