SINGAPORE: Opposition political party Red Dot United (RDU) brought Chinese New Year festivities to six constituencies earlier this week, distributing mandarin oranges to residents at Jurong, Nee Soon, Tanjong Pagar, Yuhua, Kebun Bahru, and Radin Mas on Feb 9.

RDU is one of the latest entrants to Singapore’s political sphere, having been founded on May 26, 2020. It hit the ground running, so to speak, putting forward a five-person slate to contest at Jurong GRC, the bailiwick of now-President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The party has grown in size and experience since then and seems to be preparing to expand in scope in light of the upcoming General Election.

In a Facebook post, RDU wrote that around 50 volunteers were present as the party went around the different constituencies to give out the oranges and “wish them happiness, prosperity, and good health in the new year!”

“It’s not just about the oranges—it’s about showing up, spreading warmth, and reminding everyone that they are not alone… Together, we’re building a #FairerSingapore, one small act of togetherness at a time.”

In a separate post, RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon wrote that the party’s teams had gone out to meet people at their favourite spots for breakfast and lunch. He added that in Jurong, where he has been active since 2019, he was recognized by a number of residents.

“Some waved, some stopped to chat, and a few even asked if we could take a selfie or wefie together. I am honoured. I’m not a celebrity, but I am here to serve and do what I can,” he wrote.

While this was not particularly surprising, given the frequency with which he and his team are present in the area, a bigger surprise awaited them when they met the people who were having breakfast at Blk 846 Yishun Ring Road at Nee Soon GRC.

Noting that people appeared to be “pleasantly surprised” to see the RDU team, Mr Philemon added that there was strong recognition of the party’s brand, and the team was welcomed by many.

He recounted in particular a conversation with one woman, who said, “Are you coming here? I hope you come here. You have my support!”

The RDU chief added that they had not been in the area for a political campaign but to spread festive cheer, so he simply thanked the woman and wished her a happy new year, and she returned the greetings with a smile.

“It was a heartwarming day filled with connections, conversations, and community spirit. Thank you to everyone who welcomed us—we’ll keep walking with you!” Mr Philemon wrote. /TISG

