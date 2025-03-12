KOREA: As reported by The Korea Times, renowned R&B singer Wheesung, known for his soulful voice and influence on the genre in the 2000s, passed away on Monday at the age of 43.

Authorities reported that Wheesung, also known as Realslow, was found unresponsive in an apartment in Seoul’s Gwangjin District. His mother discovered him, and emergency responders were dispatched.

His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, later confirmed his passing, stating that he was found in cardiac arrest at home.

No signs of foul play

The family has requested a private funeral, and authorities plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, though no signs of foul play were found.

Wheesung debuted in 1999 as part of the group A4 before launching a solo career in 2002 with the album Like a Movie. His debut song Can’t You quickly gained popularity, propelling him to fame. Throughout his career, he released numerous hits including With Me (2003), Insomnia (2009), and Even Thought of Marriage (2010).

Prolific songwriter and producer

In addition to singing, Wheesung was a prolific songwriter and producer, contributing to hits like TWICE’s Dance the Night Away and Ailee’s Heaven.

However, his career was also marked by legal and personal struggles. He faced allegations related to propofol use in 2013 and was later convicted of habitual use in 2019, receiving a suspended prison sentence. He had also spoken openly about his battles with depression and anxiety.

His sudden passing has deeply affected the music industry, with fellow artists like Changmo, San E, and Yoon Min-soo sharing heartfelt tributes. Wheesung was set to perform in Daegu this weekend, but the event has been cancelled in light of his passing.

Wheesung, whose birth name is Choi Whee Sung, was a prominent South Korean R&B singer, record producer, and musical theatre actor.