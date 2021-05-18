Raymond Lam slammed for bad-mouthing his ex

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Just a while back, we would never have thought that the fiercely private Raymond Lam, 41 would share information about his marriage such as how he always apologises to his wife Carina Zhang, 30 when they argue or that he created a dummy account on Weibo to scream at netizens who were condemning her. Fans have enjoyed getting to know Lam a lot more ever since he and his wife started appearing on reality shows, but new footage showing Lam talk about an “extremely horrible ex-girlfriend” has led to a major backlash.

In the footage, the actor revealed that his ex-girlfriend forced him to do things he disliked, reported 8days.sg.

“I wanted to make her happy, but she’d tell me that I wasn’t good enough in certain areas and pushed me to learn new things. I felt like I couldn’t do anything right and had an inferiority complex [because of her]. It wasn’t a healthy relationship,” he said.

Comparing the ex with his wife, Lam said that Zhang is someone who always encourages him to do what he wants and tell him that she will support him regardless of his choices.

“This gives me the driving force to do better,” beamed the actor.

This may be good for Lam but not so good for his public image.

Netizens are now saying that Lam has “no class” for talking badly about his ex.

“Anyone who thinks it’s okay to say such negative things about someone you used to love is definitely not a good person,” said one netizen, while another wrote, “It sounds like he just wants his wife to pander to him all the time.”

Lam did not mention which ex he was referring to, but many netizens have assumed it is actress Karena Ng, with whom he broke up in 2018 after dating her for five years.

Netizens are criticising Lam for not being fair to her.

"She is his most famous ex, so even if he's not referring to her, she's going to end up getting called names by people," said one netizen, adding that Lam is a "coward" for not naming names.

