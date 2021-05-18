Entertainment Celebrity Raymond Lam slammed for bad-mouthing his ex

Raymond Lam slammed for bad-mouthing his ex

He is accused of being unfair

Raymond Lam and Carina Zhang. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Just a while back, we would never have thought that the fiercely private Raymond Lam, 41 would share information about his marriage such as how he always apologises to his wife Carina Zhang, 30 when they argue or that he created a dummy account on Weibo to scream at netizens who were condemning her. Fans have enjoyed getting to know Lam a lot more ever since he and his wife started appearing on reality shows, but new footage showing Lam talk about an “extremely horrible ex-girlfriend” has led to a major backlash.

In the footage, the actor revealed that his ex-girlfriend forced him to do things he disliked, reported 8days.sg.

“I wanted to make her happy, but she’d tell me that I wasn’t good enough in certain areas and pushed me to learn new things. I felt like I couldn’t do anything right and had an inferiority complex [because of her]. It wasn’t a healthy relationship,” he said.

Raymond Lam and his wife Carina Zhang. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

 

Comparing the ex with his wife, Lam said that Zhang is someone who always encourages him to do what he wants and tell him that she will support him regardless of his choices.

“This gives me the driving force to do better,” beamed the actor.

This may be good for Lam but not so good for his public image.

Netizens are now saying that Lam has “no class” for talking badly about his ex.

“Anyone who thinks it’s okay to say such negative things about someone you used to love is definitely not a good person,” said one netizen, while another wrote, “It sounds like he just wants his wife to pander to him all the time.”

Lam did not mention which ex he was referring to, but many netizens have assumed it is actress Karena Ng, with whom he broke up in 2018 after dating her for five years.

Netizens are criticising Lam for not being fair to her.

“She is his most famous ex, so even if he’s not referring to her, she’s going to end up getting called names by people,” said one netizen, adding that Lam is a “coward” for not naming names. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng asks why two retirees in their late 60s were called in to run SPH Media Trust

Singapore -- Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to social media to question the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media Trust’s decision to rehire two senior men who had already retired. On Wednesday (May 12), it was announced that veteran...
View Post
COVID 19

Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

Singapore -- Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim argues for more ‘soft infrastructure’ investment despite Singa Bill focus on ‘hard infrastructure’

Singapore — Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim wants the new Singa Bill to allow investments not only in physical infrastructure but also in human capital. There has been a lot of chatter among the intellectual and policy classes worldwide about investing in...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent