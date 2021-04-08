Raymond Lam and Carina Zhang’s 7 rules to keep marriage alive

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Following months of speculation, Raymond Lam and Carina Zhang have confirmed that they are filming the fifth season of travel show Viva La Romance with other celebrity couples.

In the series, wives travel together while their husbands stay put in a room to observe what the women get up to.

The other couples involved are Qin Hai Lu and Wang Xin Jun, Jiang Qin Qin and Chen Jian Bin, along with Zhou Jie and Zou Kai.

Zhang announced their involvement with the show and posted a list of “rules” that she and Lam should follow to keep their marriage alive, reported 8days.sg.

She wrote: “My dear hubby, we’ve been married for a year and a half. There’s still a lot of delicious things that we haven’t eaten together, movies we haven’t watched and places that we haven’t gone to together. Although you’ve never loved me less, even for a second, I still want to fall deeper in love with you. If you’d like to do the same, sign on the dotted line.”

Her list included the following: 1) going to the beach together, 2) feeding each other desserts, 3) being silly together, 4) saying ‘I love you’ once a day, 5) hugging and kissing each other daily, 6) not laughing at Carina’s singing, and 7) not making fun of Carina when she speaks Cantonese.

Fifteen minutes after that post, Lam updated his Weibo with a signed copy of the agreement, writing: “Of course, I’m willing to do so.”

Born on December 8, 1979, Raymond Lam is a Hong Kong actor and singer who has acted in the television dramas A Step into the Past, Moonlight Resonance, Highs and Lows and Line Walker and was dubbed the King of Chok after his role in The Mysteries of Love.

