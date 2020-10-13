Raw meat left hanging to ‘dry’ at HDB laundry area leaves neighbours speechless

- Advertisement -

Singapore – “Are they selling homemade bacon?” asked a concerned neighbour on social media after seeing pork slabs left hanging to dry in an HDB (Housing & Development Board) flat’s laundry hanging area.

On Sunday (Oct 11), Facebook user Steven Tan – 陳運楸, took to Complaint Singapore’s page to share his discovery. “My neighbours and I are speechless. If you have someone like them, how do you feel? I believe you will get pissed,” said Mr Tan. “Are they selling homemade bacon? They are ridiculous, selfish and unhygien(ic) people,” he added.

He attached photos showing the upstairs tenant had left a couple of slabs of pork hanging on the poles meant for laundry.

With over 1,500 shares and 345 comments, the post has garnered shocked responses from the online community.

- Advertisement -

Many urged for Mr Tan to report the incident to their respective Town Council or Member of Parliament. Facebook user Edwardo Lee suggested Mr Tan use the photos and submit a report through the One Service App to get the authorities to handle the situation.

“This unit probably owns a hawker stall or restaurant,” commented Facebook user Fei Zai. “Really unhygienic for consumption!” Others were appalled at the possibility that the unit in question has a home-based business and engaged in such practices. “Regardless of HBB (home-based business or for personal consumption, this is really unhygienic!” added Facebook user Juan Juan.

“TC indirectly promoted this,” observed Facebook user Molly Tan. “In the first place, HDB had built kitchen and outside kitchen laundry area for hanging our laundry, but when people started hanging clothes outside their unit, along walkways, parapets, TC was not quick to action but rather turn a ‘blind’ eye.” The concerned citizen wondered what would be hung next.

Facebook user Nicholas Neo shared a similar sentiment, noting there wasn’t much Mr Tan could do, “when HDBs are built so small that we aren’t able to live comfortably.” He added that a report could be submitted but if HDB does not take action, “it only means it’s not wrong to do it.”

Meanwhile, many others highlighted that the nearby tenants could be Muslim; hence the action would be deemed inconsiderate. “Be sensitive, we have Muslim friends living among us,” said Facebook user Allen Sim who suggested to hang the slabs inside the house instead.

Read related: Lit cigarette butt thrown out the window lands on kitchen blinds of neighbour below

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.