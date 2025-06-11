Rare earths crisis looms; experts warn of supply chaos rivaling pandemic

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: As rare earth pressures intensify between the U.S. and China, American builders are confronted with an impending emergency evocative of the pandemic-period’s chip scarcity, but with more extensive repercussions.

China tightens the grip: New export rules shake global supply chains

According to a recent CNN report, the automobile industry is sounding the alarm over a probable scarcity of rare earth elements, vital minerals utilised in everything from power-driven engines to seatbelt devices. Industry stakeholders are naming it “the chip shortage on steroids.” And they have cause for apprehension — in April, China instigated new licensing guidelines on rare earth exports, additionally constricting its hold on the international supply of these 17 indispensable natural resources.

These elements are crucial to the manufacture of cars, smartphones, wind turbines, jet engines, and even medical paraphernalia. With China regulating 92% of the worldwide processing volume, any interruption has broad impacts. The new limitations have already slackened outbound consignments, with U.S. builders sitting on just two to three months of stored supply. “Industry simply could not manufacture” without a new agreement, cautions Gracelin Baskaran of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Talks in London, temporary relief, and uncertain futures

Trade meetings between the U.S. and China in London are at present in progress, with rare earths at the top of the agenda. A recent conversation between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed to provide a flicker of hope, with China consenting to restart some exports. But specialists caution that the reprieve may be provisional and inadequate to alleviate stressed supply chains.

“The exports were already trickling out before the call — just not fast enough,” said Baskaran. And even provisional authorisations, such as those allegedly bestowed on GM, Ford, and Stellantis dealers, are only good for six months. Without a lasting resolution, builders may be compelled to stop manufacturing and shut down production lines, something already experienced at Ford’s Chicago plant, where production of the Explorer SUV stopped for a week.

No quick fix: Alternatives fall short, and long-term solutions lag

Attempts to find substitutes to rare earth-reliant technologies are ongoing, but specialists like Roderick Eggert from the Colorado School of Mines warn that current stand-ins are detrimental to performance and productivity. “Motor designs that don’t use magnets at all tend to be less efficient,” he said.

Building local processing competencies could ultimately lessen U.S. dependence on China, but that answer is years away. “Of course, we should have seen this coming,” Baskaran said. “We should have started this 15 years ago.”

As businesses brace for growing interruptions, the rare earth deadlock has become a powerful sign of how vital materials now lie at the heart of worldwide economic and geopolitical policy.