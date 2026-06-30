Random uncle strikes again: Man distributes uplifting messages to Singaporeans on the MRT

SINGAPORE: After a man shared red ang bao envelopes with kind messages inside, a woman shared it on TikTok, where it has racked up tens of thousands of views.

“blessed…omw…to work…? #fyp #sg” wrote the content creator Sage (@inyeoopw) on June 25. She included a photo of a red envelope with a cheery horse on it, as well as another showing the notes that were inside.

One read “You ARE AMAZING Kind Loving Soul,” along with the word “YOU” inside a heart.

“Shine bright. Pray for Singapore. May ALL people be healthy, harmony (sic), safe, unity in society. Love one another,” it also said.

The other one was almost exactly the same, but said, “Send positive, kind loving thoughts to all people in SG. May all we (sic) be healthy, safe.”

Very quickly, others shared the notes they received that appeared to be from the same uncle. The fact that they kept these notes shows that they made the recipients happy.

It appears that Positivity Uncle, whom other social media users have posted about in the past, has struck again.

A commenter posted a note they had received at Yishun, which read You epic. Awesome. Good Sun 🙂 Have nice yay! Keep believing in yourself. You can do well in study. WHY? You’re diligent, kind-hearted, humble, Brave, Strong soul. MAY YOU & family be Happy!”

Another wrote, “OMG, I think it’s the same uncle I also received from at Woodlands Library 2 months back. I taped it above my desk for motivation.”

Their note reads, “YOU Amazing SOUL Kind & BRAVE. YOU. Bless the Haters with kind loving thoughts from heart: MAY All people be Healthy, Happy, Well safe and Harmony.”

TikTok screengrab/ Haritz

A TikTok user also posted a photo of a note they received, which reads, “You Awesome, kind, humble, Brave student! You. Never give up, never hate people, forgive others & love all human beings.”

“Gave me a dap up as well, what a chill guy,” they added.

Another wrote that they received a note around Christmastime, which they still keep as a good luck charm. It reads, “You improved a lot this year, good job! Keep it up in 2026 too, yay. Awesome:) You simply Amazing! May infinite love shine from your heart for whole Singapore!”

“ME TOO!” Wrote another, whose note said, “YOU ARE AMAZING. Shine BRIGHT. The worries you have now won’t matter in 5 years. Keep going in love and forgiveness.”

TikTok screengrab/ Paw

Based on other comments on Sage’s post, the uncle’s name is Mr Ong and he sometimes even engages people in conversation from time to time.

“THIS IS SUCH A WHOLESOME USE OF FREE WILL,” a TikTok user wrote. /TISG

Read also: ‘So wholesome.’ Man spreads encouraging messages in ang pao packets on Marsiling MRT