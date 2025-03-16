MALAYSIA: In the heart of Terengganu, one vendor is making waves — and a whopping RM7,000 a day — by selling drinks at a bustling Ramadan bazaar. This impressive earning highlights the thriving economic and cultural significance of Ramadan bazaars in Malaysia, where tradition meets opportunity.

The buzz at the bazaar

During the holy month of Ramadan, bazaars become the epicentre of social and culinary activity in Malaysia. In Terengganu, these night markets are known for their lively atmosphere and a vast array of food and beverage offerings.

According to Utusan Malaysia, at the bustling Kuala Besut Ramadan Bazaar in Terengganu, with the help of high demand and a strategic business location, a determined vendor is turning heads and raking in RM7,000 a day with an impressive array of drinks. Suriane Abdullah, 29, now offers an astonishing 113 types of beverages from her 7-lot stall, a figure that has only grown over time.

Suriane has introduced 30 additional flavours this year in an effort to give her customers even more variety. Her extensive menu now includes:

40 varieties of flavoured drinks

50 types of mixed-flavoured drinks

7 kinds of boba drinks

8 types of “float” drinks and more.

She explains her bold strategy:

“I took the risk because the varieties can be said to be the largest as compared to other drink vendors at Ramadan bazaars around this district. However, with the enthusiasm and strategic location obtained this year, I increased the variety of drinks sold and Alhamdulillah, the response has been encouraging.”

With over 100 types of drinks sold, her daily income has increased sevenfold compared to regular days, reaching up to RM7,000 per day.

A day in the life of a successful vendor

Operating within the dynamic environment of a Ramadan bazaar requires skill, timing, and an understanding of local preferences. The vendor’s daily routine begins before dusk, preparing an assortment of drinks that range from traditional sweet concoctions to more modern, innovative mixes.

Commitment to quality

Suriane’s innovative approach and willingness to diversify have clearly paid off, setting her apart in a competitive market. A key part of her operation is her commitment to hygiene and quality.

In accordance with Utusan Malaysia’s report, Suriane makes a fresh batch of drinks every single day. To ensure the utmost cleanliness, she uses approximately 200 kg of sugar daily, and both the water and sugar are thoroughly boiled to eliminate any bacteria. She emphasises:

“To ensure that the level of cleanliness is guaranteed, the water and sugar are boiled first to prevent poisoning and diarrhea. In addition, the drinks are made to run out every day and are not stored for long because new drinks are freshly brewed every day.”

This meticulous process not only safeguards the health of her customers but also contributes to the superior quality and taste of her beverages.

Giving back to the community

In a spirit of generosity, Suriane also mentioned that she shares any unsold drinks with bazaar visitors or distributes them to nearby mosques for iftar. This gesture not only helps reduce waste but also reinforces the communal and charitable nature of Ramadan.

Broader impact

Ramadan bazaars are far more than just marketplaces; they are a vibrant celebration of Malaysian culture. According to The Star, Malaysia is expecting a substantial boost in Muslim tourists this Ramadan, with forecasts suggesting that between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors will arrive, attracted by the country’s lively cultural events and varied religious tourism attractions.

Suriane Abdullah’s story is a powerful example of how innovation and dedication can transform a traditional marketplace into a thriving business venture. By expanding her product range, prioritising quality, and embracing a community-minded approach, she has redefined success at the Kuala Besut Ramadan Bazaar.

Her journey serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and a reminder of the rich, dynamic culture that thrives in Malaysia’s festive bazaars.