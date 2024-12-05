SINGAPORE: As the rainy season descends, food delivery services are witnessing a significant surge in demand, with more customers opting for takeout to avoid venturing out in the wet weather. Delivery platforms report increased orders, particularly for warm foods and beverages, while implementing measures to enhance the safety of their drivers navigating the slippery roads.

Rainy weather has prompted a spike in orders for comforting meals, such as soups and hot beverages, according to the delivery platform foodpanda. This trend is consistent across rainy periods, with customers favouring warm dishes that offer solace against the cold and damp conditions. Similarly, Deliveroo noted an overall rise in demand during wet weather, emphasizing the use of data analytics to efficiently match riders with customers and manage the influx of orders. These technological measures ensure that deliveries are timely, even as order volumes climb.

Delivery riders have also developed creative solutions to cope with the challenges posed by heavy rain. Some have installed specialized protective devices on their motorcycles to shield their phones from water damage. One rider shared: “I installed a complete set this time, which cost about 45 SGD. My previous setup didn’t provide enough coverage, so I upgraded to a longer version. This works for light rain, but in heavy downpours, it might not be enough.”

In addition to equipment upgrades, riders have adopted other practical safety measures, such as wearing reflective gear to improve visibility and slowing down when roads become hazardous. A delivery rider explained: “I wear something shiny so people can see me.”

Another rider said, “If the rain gets too heavy, I’ll stop for a bit, then ride slowly to avoid accidents.”

Acknowledging the risks posed by the rainy season, delivery platforms have introduced new initiatives to ensure rider safety. Deliveroo provides its riders with reflective waterproof jackets, long-sleeved clothing, and insulated delivery bags, making them more visible to other road users in low-visibility conditions.

These enhancements, paired with rider training, aim to reduce accidents and maintain service reliability during adverse weather. As the rains persist, customers can expect their warm meals to be delivered safely, thanks to these dedicated efforts.