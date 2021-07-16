Rainie Yang secretly travels to Beijing to celebrate her husband’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Rainie Yang and her husband Li Ronghao had to wait 300 days until the next time they meet.

Fortunately, they do not have to wait for another 300 days this time around. On Jul 12, the Taiwanese singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple celebrating Li’s 36th birthday together with the caption: “A picture of happiness. Happy birthday. Best birthday gift.”

It seems that Yang has just referred to herself as the ‘best gift’. The shot, which shows Yang posing playfully beside her husband as he makes his birthday wish, surprised fans as they thought that the couple would spend the occasion apart, as reported by 8days.sg.

Yang had returned to Taiwan in Apr after completing her stint on Sisters Who Make Waves 2, which is filmed in China. The Taiwanese star had also shown no signs on social media that she was already in Beijing when she wished Li a happy birthday in the early hours on Jul 11.

The duo has a tradition of sending each other birthday greetings at the stroke of midnight. Like clockwork, Yang shared a photo of Li’s new album with the caption: “Brave the world together. Happy birthday my boy.”

It seems that Yang travelled to China two weeks ago and even planned it such that she would complete her quarantine on his birthday. Fans could not help but gush at “how sweet” Yang is and that she is indeed the “best birthday gift.”

The couple, who tied the knot in Sept 2019 hardly had time to spend together as newlyweds due to their busy schedules and being forced apart by travel restrictions that had been put in place because of COVID-19.

After 304 days, the couple finally reunited in Jan when Yang went to China to participate in a reality show Sisters Who Make Waves 2.

She returned to Taiwan in Apr to promote her movie Kidnapped Soul and the nation has been in semi-lockdown since mid-May when it saw a surge in COVID-19 cases. /TISG

