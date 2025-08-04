// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
A man "burning the midnight candle" hoping to make it big someday (for illustration purposes only)
Personal Finance
3 min.Read

Rags to riches: Can the average person still climb the wealth ladder?

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently posed a thought-provoking question that repeats the sentiments of many these days: “Is it even possible for someone with limited resources to become wealthy through a normal job?”

In a world increasingly demarcated by income inequality and the burden to “make it big,” this query triggered a burst of responses, some startling, while others grounded in single-minded pragmatism.

A lucky bet on Bitcoin

One of the most staggering reactions came from a commenter who shared the story of a friend who threw caution to the wind and gambled on Bitcoin during his college days, sometime in 2012. Back then, Bitcoin was still a curiosity. “He bought bitcoin with every cent he had,” the commenter wrote. “Today, his net worth sits at a staggering S$50 million.”

Yet, his wealth hasn’t exactly brought him happiness. “Every day, he complains of nothing to do at home,” the friend reportedly says now. It’s an odd twist to the typical rags-to-riches story, an illustration that while piles of cash can open doors, it doesn’t always fill the room with purpose and meaning.

The long game: A father’s steady climb

Not all wealth is born from speculative ventures. Another Redditor recounted his father’s long journey. He began ‘breaking his back’ at 18 with no college degree, yet his father is now a multimillionaire at 62. No career breakthroughs, no abrupt payouts, just 40 years of nonstop employment, very nominal spending, and a strong belief in compounding growth.

“The majority of his wealth was made in the last four years,” the Redditor explained. It’s a compelling reminder that compounding is a silent, persistent force, but one that requires a corresponding insistent commitment to the long term.

Lifestyle inflation: The silent wealth killer

Other commenters were quick to point out that it’s not just about how much your income is, but how it is spent. One commenter bewailed that many Singaporeans aren’t underprivileged, strictly speaking, but are caught in a sequence of “mediocrity.” The culprits are that consistent desire to display an “atas” (high-class) way of life, succumb to the addictive pressure of social media, and the consumerist mentality that dwarfs financial discipline.

“The Singaporeans of today forgot how to grit their teeth,” the commenter said. “They are quick to complain about everything.” Harsh, perhaps—but it hit a nerve with many readers.

Real estate hustle on a teacher’s salary

Then, some play the long game intelligently, like a pair of secondary school instructors who capitalized on the property market. They began with a humble flat in Sengkang, peddled it after their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), and then tactically flipped homes consistently.

“They’ve probably made more than a million since,” a commenter noted. While it’s uncertain if this path is still practical given the current red-hot market, it’s an illustration of how systematic, informed decisions can pay off, even on regular incomes.

Slow and steady, still possible?

The most level-headed response came from a netizen who reminded everyone that wealth-building via traditional methods isn’t as rare as we might think. Two of the commenter’s cousins rose from near-poverty to upper-class status within 20 years, banking on nothing more than education, steady jobs, shrewd investing, and controlled expenditure.

“The key is to work, invest, and spend within your means,” she highlighted.

So—is it still possible?

The answer, it appears, is yes—but with admonitions. Becoming rich via a normal job is probable, but it classically demands one of three things: a planned risk that proves worthwhile and yields results (like that of getting into Bitcoin or property flipping), long years of consistent saving and mindful investing, and an unusual level of financial prudence and determination.

No shortcuts, no magic bullets, just time, reliability, and a readiness to live differently from most.

That’s the toughest part of all.

