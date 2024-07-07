SINGAPORE: Questions about the Town Council’s job performance have surfaced after Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua commended a resident who spends eight hours daily picking up litter.

As reported by AsiaOne, 66-year-old Kallang resident Looi has spent the past five years picking up trash around his estate, becoming more committed after retiring in 2023 to dedicate eight hours daily to this task.

Living at Block 467 Crawford Lane, Looi was inspired by his younger sister, who moved back to Singapore from Hong Kong to care for their ailing mother.

She would clear litter around the block in her spare time, inspiring him to do the same.

The high foot traffic near Lavender MRT station and surrounding office buildings contributes to a significant trash build-up.

“When I was still working, I could only pick up rubbish from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Now that I’m retired, I have more time and will collect rubbish in two periods — from 5:00 am to 7:30 am and from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm,” Looi said.

Besides keeping Blocks 466, 467, and 468 litter-free, Looi returns abandoned shopping carts and reports public cleanliness issues on the OneService app. His routine has also benefited his health.

“The doctor advised me not to stay at home all day as it may increase the risk of high blood pressure. So, I treat this as my daily exercise and my blood pressure is now well-managed,” Looi shared.

A Shin Min Daily report mentioned Looi had faced some criticism for his unpaid work, but he persisted with encouragement from his younger sister.

Several residents appreciated his efforts, with some even trying to pay him as a thank-you.

“I hope other residents can join me in picking up litter,” he said. “Even if they can’t, I hope everyone can help maintain the cleanliness of the community,” he added.



In a Facebook post on Friday, June 28, MP Denise Phua praised Looi for his “public spiritedness”, stating: “The young retiree did it on his own initiative as a good neighbour.”

She noted that efforts by individuals like Looi lighten the load of the town council cleaners, especially in areas with high foot traffic from non-residents.

This praise has sparked a debate among Singaporeans, with many questioning the necessity of such voluntary work if the Town Council is fulfilling its responsibilities.

Comments ranged from suggestions that Looi should be employed as a cleaner to criticisms of the Town Council’s efficiency.

One user suggested, “Make him the GM of the area’s town council. He will do a good job as he walks the ground.”

Others raised broader issues of littering and community responsibility. “If the community is civic-minded, he wouldn’t have to spend eight hours a day picking up litter,” one comment noted.

Another pointed out, “He sounds like a great guy, but it does raise some questions.”

He asked, “Why is there so much litter in the neighbourhood in the first place? Are there many inconsiderate residents, and why do they think littering is acceptable?

Are there enough enforcement officers to stop littering and enough cleaners if littering does occur? Will litterbugs ever learn their lesson if they know there are always people willing to pick up after them?”

Other residents shared they have noticed rubbish piling up for weeks, leading to potential mosquito breeding grounds.

“Litter is often thrown into bushes, making it hard to clean. I can easily fill a bag after just 100 metres of clearing, and new litter appears within hours.

Are we relying too much on foreign domestic workers and foreign talents to clean up after us? Why are there no bins near the MRT stations, causing rubbish to accumulate at the entrances and exits?

If food is sold at the MRT, there should be bins,” one commenter added.

Amid praise for Looi’s hard work, concerns about littering and cleaning standards continue to spark debates on civic responsibility and Town Council efficiency. /TISG