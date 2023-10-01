Queenstown, Singapore’s first satellite town, to be rejuvenated

SINGAPORE: About 79,000 residents of Queenstown and the neighbouring Farrer Road Estate can look forward to new amenities including therapeutic gardens, exercise trails, new fitness equipment, rest points, and pedestrian-friendly streets. These are part of the rejuvenation plans for Queenstown under the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, announced by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Adviser for Tanjong Pagar GRC, at the launch of the ROH exhibition for Queenstown on Saturday (September 30).

First developed in the 1950s by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) and subsequently by HDB, Queenstown is Singapore’s first satellite town. The town currently has one of the oldest populations in Singapore, with almost one out of every four Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Based on feedback from residents and stakeholders, the rejuvenation plans for Queenstown will focus on:

Injecting new facilities and green spaces to enable residents to lead active lifestyles and improve their physical well-being.

Improving connectivity across the town so residents have better access to recreational space and greenery.

Creating more senior-friendly neighbourhoods.

Preserving the memories and heritage of Queenstown.

Over the last three years, HDB has launched close to 6,000 new flats in Ulu Pandan, Ghim Moh and Queensway. These housing developments will also inject new social and communal facilities.

New amenities

For example, the Queensway Canopy Build-to-Order project will feature a Social and Wellness Hub, comprising various facilities, and healthcare services for seniors.

In existing precincts across Queenstown, there are exciting plans to introduce new exercise trails and fitness equipment starting from the end of 2025. Residents can also look forward to an Active Health Fitness Trail, to be piloted in Queenstown’s Mei Ling precinct in partnership with SportSG. Similar trails will be introduced in other estates progressively from 2025 onwards.

New parks with themed facilities, sheltered seating and nature play elements will be implemented across Queenstown. For example, at the new King’s Road Park in Farrer Road Estate, naturalistic planting around the park will enhance biodiversity while also providing a tranquil environment for residents to enjoy. The park will also have facilities such as a dog run, a playground, and senior-friendly fitness equipment to cater to the different needs of the community.

Residents at Commonwealth Heights can look forward to a new therapeutic garden by 2027.

Existing neighbourhood parks and green spaces, such as Holland Close Park and Commonwealth Crescent Open Space, will be upgraded with more recreational facilities. The existing playground at Holland Close will also be given a facelift.

New cycling paths will be implemented throughout Queenstown. These cycling paths will link to neighbouring towns such as Bukit Merah and Clementi. Residents will get to enjoy a more pleasant walking and cycling experience, with the roll-out of social nodes or outdoor rest points along well-used routes in Queenstown. To be introduced progressively from 2026, these social nodes will feature seating, play areas, exercise stations, bicycle parking facilities, as well as outdoor gardens that provide reprieve from urban stressors.

The 21-km Rail Corridor running through Queenstown will have new nodal spaces, so residents will have better access to recreational space and greenery:

The Buona Vista node at JTC’s one-north Business Park, will include spaces for sports, community, and cultural events that connect with existing cultural and recreational spaces along the Rail Corridor.

The Remaking Our Heartland proposals for Queenstown are being exhibited at Block 88 Tanglin Halt from September 30 to October 8, before moving to four neighbourhood centres in Queenstown as well as at Farrer Road estate.

Residents are invited to visit the exhibition and give their feedback. They may also view the exhibition on the HDB InfoWEB and share their feedback online.