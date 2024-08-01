;
Queen Woo’s historical drama teaser showcases Jeon Jong Seo’s survival on her own after Ji Chang Wook’s death

ByLydia Koh

August 1, 2024

TVING’s next historical drama, “Queen Woo,” has released its first teaser and posters, setting the stage for an intriguing story.

A historical drama including chase action, “Queen Woo” centres on Queen Woo, who finds herself the focus of five tribes fighting for dominance and princes vying for the throne after the king’s untimely death.

The narrative follows her desperate struggle to secure a new king within 24 hours to protect her family and tribe.

Jeon Jong Seo stars as Woo Hee, a queen of Goguryeo who marries one of her deceased husband’s younger siblings to safeguard her people. The drama features an ensemble cast, including Kim Moo Yeol, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan.

Regal image

The released posters offer a glimpse into the intense atmosphere of the series. One poster shows Queen Woo adorned in a golden crown, exuding majesty as she seemingly confirms the king’s death, whose silhouette looms in the background.

See also  Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook's chemistry sets the stage for 'Backstreet Rookie'

Another poster contrasts this regal image by depicting Woo Hee in armor, wielding a bow, with the text, “The king’s death, I must survive on my own.” This imagery suggests a fierce battle for survival and power.

Photo: Instagram/TVING

The teaser video accompanying these posters reveals the chaos within and outside the Goguryeo palace following King Go Nam Moo’s (played by Ji Chang Wook) unexpected death.

The video highlights the turmoil as Woo Hee faces a crisis, attempting to maintain control while external and internal forces threaten to overthrow her. The scenes hint at escalating conflict and intrigue as the characters navigate this power struggle.

“Queen Woo” is scheduled to premiere on Au 29, promising an action-packed and dramatic exploration of power, loyalty, and survival in ancient Goguryeo.

