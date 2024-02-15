;
Putin favors Biden over Trump since he is more predictable

February 15, 2024
In a candid interview with Russian state television, President Vladimir Putin made waves Wednesday by expressing a preference for Joe Biden to secure a second term as U.S. President. Emphasizing Biden’s experience and predictability over his predecessor Donald Trump, Putin’s remarks shed light on Russia’s stance amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

 Biden is more experienced

“President Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” the Russian president remarked, underlining his readiness to collaborate with any U.S. leader chosen by the American people. However, when pressed on his preference, Putin left no room for ambiguity: Biden’s victory would be more favorable from Russia’s standpoint.

The conversation also touched on speculation regarding Biden’s health, to which Putin offered no comment, asserting that such matters were beyond his purview. Despite murmurs about Biden’s well-being, Putin recounted his firsthand experience meeting the U.S. leader in Switzerland, where he found Biden to be in good spirits.

While acknowledging Biden’s fitness, Putin diverged sharply on policy matters, criticizing the current administration’s approach. Tensions between Russia and the West have soared, reaching Cold War-era lows since Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine in 2022, a move Putin defends as vital for Russian security.

Putin’s remarks on NATO’s role and Trump’s recent statements added layers to the discussion. Trump’s assertion that he would allow Russia leeway with NATO nations failing to meet defense spending targets starkly contrasted with Biden’s commitment to upholding alliance principles.

Reflecting on his recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin expressed surprise at Carlson’s measured approach, anticipating a more confrontational dialogue. The interview, largely absent of inquiries regarding Russian military actions in Ukraine or domestic policies, left Putin feeling unchallenged but wary of Carlson’s potential influence.

As the world watches these diplomatic exchanges unfold, Putin’s comments underscore the complex interplay between personalities, policies, and power dynamics shaping international relations.

VP Kamala Harris is ready to take over the presidency

