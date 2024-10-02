SINGAPORE: A woman who carries the reputation of being a “neighbour from hell” has moved from Punggol to Bukit Merah. However, her antics have continued to make life very hard for at least one resident living nearby.

The woman is said to play the radio so loudly that the sound carries into her neighbour’s units.

However, in a story carried by The Straits Times in 2019, the list of her bad behaviour is longer and more shocking: she was said to have splashed oil on her neighbour’s door, placed a pig’s ear—still bloody—on a shoe rack, and stomped on the floor.

While living in Punggol, her behaviour caused some of her neighbours to move away. Over a period of two years, six neighbours moved out.

And now, at Bukit Merah, a newly-moved-in neighbour did not know about the woman’s habits before moving in. The person previously owned the unit he moved into did not mention what the woman does.

According to a Sept 29 (Sunday) report in Shin Min Daily News, this new neighbour has called the police four times in the fewer than six months he’s been living in his Bukit Merah flat.

Mr Lin, 55, said that the music the woman plays is often at the highest volume. It reaches all the way into his bedroom, which is directly beside the woman’s flat.

Things might be different if she only played music occasionally or for short periods. However, Mr Lin said that the loud music she listens to on the radio can last from the evening until the following afternoon.

Moreover, in the middle of the night, the woman also slams her door, which jolts him from sleep.

In his endeavour to get some rest, he purchased a pair of headphones that he hoped would block out some of the loud sounds from the woman’s flat.

The situation has gotten progressively worse, he told Shin Min Daily News. Now, he can no longer sleep even in his bedroom and has taken to sleeping in his living room, which is further away from the woman’s unit.

Mr Lin contacted his unit’s previous occupant, who told him they let go of the unit due to the “neighbour from hell’s” behaviour and habits. He attempted to also speak to the woman, but this did not go well.

When he asked her to make the volume on her radio softer, she claimed that the problem did not lie with her but with the thinness of the wall between Mr Lin’s unit and hers.

However, she also swore at him.

He told the Chinese-language daily that there are times when he prefers to go to work instead of staying in his flat. “I don’t know if I can put up with this any longer,” he said. /TISG

