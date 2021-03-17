PSP’s Kumaran Pillai calls out Henry Kwek on a “huge rat infestation” that has been there for about a year

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai took to social media to highlight Ang Mo Kio’s rodent problem.

In a Facebook video, Mr Pillai, who stood for election in Kebun Baru in the 2020 general election, said that he received feedback from residents about the rat problem at Block 181 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

He added that hawkers and coffee shop owners had complained about a rat burrow situated right behind a coffee shop.

“This particular burrow is next to a coffee shop and the coffee shop is a source of food and shelter for the rodents”.

Responding to TISG’s queries, Mr Pillai added: “There are a few areas in Kebun Baru affected by rat infestation. One shop owner said that the problem worsened with the digging of the tunnels for the new MRT lines. The rats’ natural habitat has been disrupted and they are now closer to food sources like coffeeshops and hawker centres. It also appears that the response to this issue has been slow and tardy”.

According to residents and patrons of the coffee shop, the rat infestation has been persisting since last July, the time of the general elections. Henry Kwek has been the MP representing Nee Soon GRC for Kebun Baru since September 11, 2015.

Said Mr Pillai: “There is a huge problem and it is affecting business here. Food is being served and coffee shop owners are concerned about the hygiene”.

“It appears to me that the town council is playing Tom and Jerry, and they really need to get their act together”, said Mr Pillai.

