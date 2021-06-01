PSP’s Jess Chua: The Singapore Core cannot be anything other than Singaporeans

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) head of the PSP Youth Catalyst, Ms Chua Hui Kee Jess, emphasised in a Facebook post that the Singapore core must be made up of Singaporeans.

The PSP Facebook page shared the post she wrote.

She was taking issue with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He was speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the Emerging Stronger Taskforce on May 17 when he was asked which term – “Singapore core”, or “Singaporean core” – most accurately captures Singapore’s workforce policy.

Mr Heng replied the “Singapore core” should not be too narrowly defined.

The minister said the Singapore core should be made up of individuals who are committed to Singapore and its well-being, instead of being defined in terms of whether someone is Singapore-born, a new citizen, or a foreigner who is helming a company.

Ms Chua wrote: “I take issue with DPM Heng’s choice of using ‘commitment’ as the yardstick.”

She explained that commitments vary in duration, and work commitments are rewarded with remuneration and end once the employment contract ceases.

She noted that citizenship, however, is a life-long commitment.

“Singapore citizens, natural or naturalised alike, must be the Singapore Core. Period” she wrote.

Ms Chua clarified that though non-Singaporeans may not form the Singapore core, they have a role to play. “Throughout the country’s history, they have been a part of our society and we will continue to call on them to complement our local workforce,” she added.

Ms Chua said that regardless of their abilities and level of contributions, none of the foreigners came to Singapore “out of altruism; they did not travel across countries merely wanting to help build Singapore or boost our Gross Domestic Product. They came here to seek better opportunities for themselves”.

“The powers that be should not obfuscate the Singapore identity to suit their political objectives. The Singapore Core cannot be anything other than Singaporeans”, she said.

Ending her post, Ms Chua made reference to the theme song from the 1987 National Day Parade, "We Are Singapore". The final line, "We are Singapore, Singaporeans" – "Now it serves as a beacon to me for what the Singapore Core should be", she wrote.

