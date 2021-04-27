PSP youth head Terence Soon quits to pursue ‘employment opportunities overseas’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mr Terence Soon, the head of the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) youth wing, has quit the party as a member.

In a letter to PSP secretary-general Francis Yuen on Monday (Apr 26), Mr Soon wrote that he had been offered employment opportunities overseas and had family-related considerations.

“As I have been offered employment opportunities overseas, I feel that I would have no choice but to resign from PSP in order to secure a brighter future for my very young family,” Mr Soon wrote.

According to a Straits Times online article, Mr Soon, who was previously introduced as a Singapore Airlines pilot, is still in the national carrier’s employ but will be taking up a temporary gig on the side as most flights remain grounded due to the pandemic. This role requires him to be free of political affiliation.

- Advertisement -

Mr Soon contested in the general election in 2020 as part of a five-person team that garnered 36.9 per cent of the vote in Tanjong Pagar. The PSP team comprised Mr Soon, Michael Chua, Harish Pillay, Wendy Low, and Abas Kasmani.

He wrote in the letter that standing in the elections was “the opportunity of a lifetime”, and said that the “tough yet amazing process is the honour of my life”.

Mr Soon wrote that his decision to leave the party was made with a heavy heart. He added that he would strive to create a smooth transition for the Youth Wing leadership, and “work closely” with whoever succeeds him as the head of the youth wing.

May 26 will be his last day as a PSP member.

Said the PSP’s spokesperson: “We wish him all the best in his career.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg