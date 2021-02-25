PSP to start free tuition for students from low-income families

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has just announced the launch of their InTuition Programme.

PSP West Coast is pleased to launch the PSP InTuition Programme which starts from March 2021. Posted by PSP West Coast on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

The programme is titled ‘InTuition’. A play on the word intuition, which means the ability to understand something instinctively. As the name suggests, the aim of the programme is to make learning as intuitive as possible.

The party continues to build on its belief of a strong social safety net, with a tuition programme that is free for students from low-income families.

The programme is organised by PSP West Coast and targets students from Primary 4 to Secondary 2 living in West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC. Tuition sessions start in March this year and will occur weekly.

Do note that sign-ups are handled on a first-come, first-served basis as there are limited places available.

The aim is to help students from low-income families who may be losing out from receiving quality tuition. Many students may be struggling to keep up with school work due to the pandemic and should benefit from this initiative.

This programme has received a good response from citizens, many applauding PSP for this opportunity to help the people. Some have also asked that this programme be offered at other constituencies.

The PSP has also started other programmes to help residents in the West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC. The party started the Legal Clinic in October 2020 to help needy residents who require basic legal advice for personal matters on a pro-bono basis such as divorce cases, tenancy disputes, and employment contracts (excluding business-related matters).

Additionally, the PSP West Coast ran a book donation drive last month to help residents. While the drive was to collect English books, there are plans to launch donation drives for books in other languages.

