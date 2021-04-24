PSP congratulates Lawrence Wong and other ministers on their new appointments, calls for greater support for SMEs and the underprivileged

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) new Secretary-General Francis Yuen congratulated Mr Lawrence Wong on his new appointment as Finance Minister.

In a press statement, Mr Yuen also sent his well wishes to the “other appointment holders in the Cabinet”.

He added: “We hope the new Cabinet will address the following: The current economic climate calls for greater support for SMEs and the underprivileged.”

Mr Yuen noted that the top priority must be fighting the pandemic and helping our SMEs and PMETs get through the challenges of the current economic downturn in the short term and restructuring our economy to stay robust in the long run.

“Our NCMPs will continue to advance our such causes in Parliament,” he said.

The PSP’s Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai in his maiden speech in the House called for the protection of jobs for the locals and reduction in work pass approvals and renewals, among other things.

The PSP Secretary-General Francis Yuen’s well wishes to the Cabinet members followed a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In the reshuffle on Friday (Apr 23). all three 4G ministers seen as frontrunners to be Singapore’s next Prime Minister were given new portfolios.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing will become Education Minister, taking over from Mr Lawrence Wong, who becomes Finance Minister. Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung will be the next Health Minister, replacing Mr Gan Kim Yong, who takes over as Trade and Industry Minister.

All new appointments will take effect on May 15, after the next Parliament sitting.

The announcement comes after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced earlier this month that he is stepping aside as a 4G leader for a younger person to become the future Prime Minister.

Mr Heng will continue as Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies. He will relinquish his portfolio as Finance Minister.

