CHINA: A McDonald’s waitress in China took a moment to appreciate the thoughtful gesture of a Singaporean teenager who diligently cleared his food tray after finishing his meal.

In a letter to The Straits Times Forum, 16-year-old Cho Shao Ming recounted the incident.

During their December holiday trip across different countries, Cho recalled that he and his family always made it a point to clean up their trays and utensils after grabbing a bite at fast food joints or food courts, just like many other Singaporeans do.

During one of their stops in China at a McDonald’s, Cho’s action caught the eye of a keen-eyed waitress.

Intrigued by his thoughtful gesture, the waitress initiated a friendly conversation with Cho. She praised him and inquired about his nationality, curious to know more about this young man who exemplified such good manners.

At that moment, Cho felt a swell of pride as he mentioned that he was from Singapore.

Following that incident, Cho made a commitment to not only clear his own tray and cutlery but also to tidy up the table for the next customer.

At the end of his letter, he encouraged others to do the same, saying that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can actually “warm the hearts” of others.

In related news, a Singaporean couple also received praise from the Malaysian community last year for clearing their table after dining at an eatery in Port Dickson.

The moment was captured on camera, and the owner shared the video on TikTok, captioning it with: “They even helped to clear the other tables. I hope this customer will always be blessed with good fortune.”

Under the video, many commenters wrote that the couple had been well-trained with good manners from Singapore.

