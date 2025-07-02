// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Photos: Desiree Leung/Instagram
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Property agent gets disturbing sex proposal in mail, files police report

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean real estate agent and content creator was left shocked and disturbed after receiving a handwritten letter at her workplace that made an obscene sexual proposition.

Desiree Leung took to Instagram to share the unsolicited letter that was mailed directly to her company. She wrote in the post caption: “What the heck? Received a letter mailed to my company for me. Walao eh, although I’ve met weird clients before, this is the first time I’ve received this kind of disturbing letter.”

The vulgar letter, addressed to her by name, began with what appeared to be a professional inquiry before veering into explicit territory.

It read, “My dear Desiree Leung. I am interested in buying an HDB flat through you. Before that, I would like to have a simple discussion to confirm. I would like to f*** you for one hour at my home.

“If you agree, you may come to Jalan Besar Town Council on July 6, 2025, at 10 am sharp. Do not miss this valuable opportunity. You will benefit and get a high commission.”

See also  Singapore needs a better recourse for dealing with sexual assault

The disturbing message has sparked outrage across social media, with netizens urging Ms Leung to report the matter to the authorities.

Ms Leung has since confirmed to Stomp that she has filed a police report about the matter. She said, “I am waiting for a review. If the investigation is initiated, they will let me know in seven working days.”

She added, “It’s good to raise awareness about this, as many of my female friends in the sales industry have also encountered harassment before. It’s not commonly talked about.”

Business

