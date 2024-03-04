professor-makes-ironic-claim-that-rural-white-voters-are-a-“threat”-to-democracy 

Liberal backlash targets rural White Americans amidst political divides in the United States. The preference for former President Trump over President Biden has intensified scrutiny on this demographic. Conservatives rally to their defense, asserting their right to choose the nation’s leader. The debate ignites questions about the essence of democracy in America.

The Daily Beast states, in the current American landscape, a vivid portrait emerges of the typical MAGA supporter: a rural dweller with a disdain for minorities, a distrust of liberals, and a propensity for violence. “White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy” asserts these stereotypes as harsh realities, backed by data.

Authors Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman warn of the dire consequences, as rural, predominantly White, Trump-supporting voters challenge democratic norms. Despite this, they offer no easy solutions, challenging the expectation that liberals alone should address rural America’s plight.

However, most conservatives do not view the situation similarly to liberals and woke individuals. Most rural or conservative Americans would most likely give accusations and point out the flaws in cities that are run by the Democrats.

Professor making ironic claims that White rural voters are threatening democracy

Imagine if someone wrote a book called: “Black Hood Rage” or “Brown Ghetto Rage” — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 3, 2024

Furthermore, X users find these remarks to be discriminatory towards White people. They state that a similar reaction would not have happened if someone wrote a book about “Black rage.” For the most part, conservatives are vehemently angry that White people are the constant target in this day and age.

This is the upcycled version of what Obama called people in flyover country “they cling to their guns and religion.” They love to deploy this tactic to stir the pot. pic.twitter.com/Rs9uvV9YX2 — Renee (@eeners) March 3, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that this is the work of ultra-wealthy White people mocking poor people in these regions. They claim that this is happening because the rural Whites are refusing to submit to their “elitist ideologies.” For the most part, conservatives agree with this rhetoric.

We need to start to calling these people urban racists and a danger to our country. — Gianni, Spokeperson for None of These (@giannipov) March 3, 2024

Others state that liberals are discriminatory towards rural Americans simply due to the location they’re in and the color of their skin. Furthermore, X users claim that liberals would definitely call people of color worse things if they do not align with the liberal ideologies.

Read More News

The post Professor makes ironic claim that rural White voters are a “threat” to Democracy appeared first on The Independent News.