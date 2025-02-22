In any professional environment, it’s essential to balance collaboration and efficiency. However, some colleagues may fall into the trap of pretending to be busier than they are, creating an illusion of importance.

This behaviour, often called “productivity peacocking,” involves exaggerating one’s busyness to garner attention and showcase their value to the team. While everyone faces busy days, it’s crucial to recognize the signs of a co-worker who is merely putting on a show.

An article from India Times shows eight red flags that indicate someone might be ‘productivity peacocking.’

Always in Back-to-Back Meetings

A colleague who claims to have no time for work because they’re constantly in back-to-back meetings might be disguising a lack of productivity. They talk about their ‘crazy schedule’ but contribute very little during these meetings. In reality, many of these meetings may be unnecessary, lacking clear objectives, and simply serve as a time-filler. This tactic is often used to appear necessary, yet nothing tangible gets accomplished. Watch for colleagues who use the excuse of “no time” to avoid taking on meaningful tasks.

Turning Simple Tasks into Emergencies

Some individuals seem to have a knack for transforming even the most mundane tasks into urgent crises. They exaggerate the significance of their work, portraying it as time-sensitive when, in reality, it is not. This creates unnecessary stress and draws attention away from genuinely urgent matters. Furthermore, they often seek validation from others for completing minor tasks, turning them into dramatic performances that only serve to inflate their perceived importance.

Talking More About Work Than Actually Doing It

One of the most telling signs of productivity peacocking is when a co-worker talks about work constantly without making meaningful progress. This person may reply to all emails when a brief reply is sufficient or schedule motivational calls that could have been avoided. They may even send emails at late hours to create the illusion of working late. Meanwhile, their actual output doesn’t match the image of a hardworking professional they’re trying to project. They focus on being seen as busy rather than completing tasks effectively.

Constantly Complaining About Workload

A common trait of productivity peacocking is the incessant complaining about a heavy workload. These colleagues quickly tell everyone how overwhelmed they are, often using it as an excuse to avoid social events or take on additional responsibilities. They might send late-night emails or complain to anyone who will listen, but despite their constant grumbling, they rarely deliver results. These individuals create an aura of dedication by appearing “too busy” to interact, but in truth, their productivity often falls short.

Creating Work to Show Work

Some people generate unnecessary tasks just to appear busy. These colleagues complicate simple projects or create redundant work that doesn’t contribute to team goals. By involving others in their busy work, they draw attention to themselves but waste valuable time and resources. This behaviour slows progress, taking time away from more critical tasks that could drive the team forward.

Excessive Multitasking

While multitasking is often seen as a sign of productivity, it can also signal a lack of focus. People who are constantly claiming to juggle multiple tasks may not be as effective as they think. Instead of completing each task efficiently, they deliver subpar results across the board. Actual productivity comes from focusing on one task and prioritizing effectively. Excessive multitasking often leads to missed deadlines and a decline in overall quality of work.

Constantly ‘Helping’ Others (Inefficiently)

Some colleagues may appear exceptionally helpful, offering to assist others with tasks—but often, their help does more harm than good. Their involvement usually makes the process longer or more complicated, either because they require excessive hand-holding or make mistakes that need correcting. This can be a way to create the illusion of being busy and engaged without actually contributing to the team’s success. While they might want to appear helpful, their efforts often hinder progress rather than assist it.

Exaggerating Deadlines and Deliverables

A productivity peacock might frequently claim they’re racing against tight deadlines, even when none exist. They use this to increase their visibility and seem more critical to the project’s success than they are. By creating a sense of urgency around their work, they can manipulate others into believing they are indispensable while avoiding real responsibility.

Focusing on what truly matters

In today’s fast-paced work environment, it’s essential to be aware of how we manage our time and contribute to the team. “Productivity peacocking” can undermine individual performance and team morale, creating unnecessary stress and distraction.

Recognizing the red flags of this behaviour can help create a more transparent and genuinely productive work culture, where everyone is focused on what truly matters — quality results and meaningful contributions.